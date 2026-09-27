Detroit Tigers Make Dillon Dingler Decision Before Last Game Of MLB Season

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers will finish the 2026 regular season when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates in Michigan.

They are coming off a 4-3 win on Saturday.

Dillon Dingler finished with one hit and two strikeouts.

Detroit Tigers Make Dillon Dingler Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Tigers have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Tigers 9/27 M. Clark CF H. Lee 2B K. McGonigle 3B R. Greene DH E. Valencia C B. Callahan LF S. Torkelson 1B Z. McKinstry RF J. Peck SS R. Ryan SP”

Dingler has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The All-Star catcher is currently batting .243 with 134 hits, 27 home runs, 91 RBIs and 72 runs in 145 games this year.

He is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level (all with the Tigers).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@danielwhawk: “I wish the season wasn’t over…. Spring training can’t get here quick enough.”

@dweiner1984: “Sad it’s over today.”

@Miggysbat: “Whether it was via injuries or regression, this was undoubtedly the most frustrating season in the 19 years I’ve been following baseball. But the Detroit Tigers will always be my team, and I’m sad to see the season come to a close. They’ll be right back in the hunt next year.”

@jpz1598: “Hopefully Scott has learned some lessons from this year. Also might not see baseball until 2028 with a strike looming 😒”

@lionsdaylight: “regardless of how the season went im gonna miss tigers baseball 💔”

@dclynick66: “And here we go with today’s Detroit Tigers final starting lineup to end this season. It’s been a crazy ride this year, and it’s time to finish this season on a positive note by sweeping the Pittsburgh Pirates!!! 👀 👍 🧹 #DNMW”

Looking At The Tigers

The Tigers are 76-85 in 161 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League Central.

They will miss the playoffs.