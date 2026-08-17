Detroit Tigers Star Dillon Dingler Makes Honest Statement After White Sox Series

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers finished their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home).

They lost by a score of 7-5 (and were swept in the three-game series).

Dillon Dingler finished with one hit, one walk and one RBI.

Detroit Tigers Star Dingler Makes Honest Statement

After the game, Dingler made an honest statement when he met with the media (h/t Brad Galli show).

Reporter: “With so much coming into this series, how are you guys able to turn the page to now another chapter after a letdown like this?”

Dingler: “…This team doesn’t like to dwell on things. We’re going to be looking forward to the next series and we’re going to get better. We’re going to have better at-bats… This team, we turn the page.”

Reporter: “What gives you guys that ability? Because you have clearly shown it after a series like this, to be able to turn things around. How’s this team able to do that?”

Dingler: “I feel like it’s just the vibe or the spirit of the team. We feed off of each other… We just don’t dwell on bad losses or bad series. We love turning the page. We love moving forward.”

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Looking At Dingler

Dingler was picked in the 2nd round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Tigers.

He is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level.

Right now, the 2026 MLB All-Star is batting .259 with 114 hits, 26 home runs, 82 RBIs and 65 runs in 115 games this year.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

As for the Tigers, they are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 60-64 record in 124 games.

Right now, they are 5.5 games back of the White Sox for first.

On Monday, the Tigers will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.