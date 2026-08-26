Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Signs With New York Yankees

Former Detroit Tigers All-Star right-hander Michael Fulmer has signed a Major League contract with the New York Yankees, the team announced.

Fulmer has been selected to the Yankees’ active roster.

Via the New York Yankees on X:

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

Placed RHP Fernando Cruz on the 15-day injured list with right elbow discomfort.

Optioned RHP Bradley Hanner to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Recalled RHP Elmer Rodríguez (#71) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Signed RHP Michael Fulmer (#43) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster.

Transferred RHP Kervin Castro to the 60-day injured list.

Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Michael Fulmer Signs with New York Yankees

Fulmer signed a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants in the offseason.

He never pitched in the majors with the Giants, who released Fulmer on Aug. 4.

On Aug. 11, Fulmer signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels selected Fulmer’s contract on Aug. 15, only to designated him for assignment eight days later.

Fulmer cleared waivers and elected free agency, allowing him to sign with the Yankees.

The New York Mets selected Fulmer No. 44 overall in the 2011 MLB Draft out of high school.

The Mets traded the right-hander to the Tigers as part of the Yoenis Cespedes trade on July 31, 2015.

Fulmer won the AL Rookie of the Year award with the Tigers in 2016. He represented Detroit in the 2017 All-Star Game.

Fulmer missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Tigers traded Fulmer to the Minnesota Twins at the 2022 trade deadline.

With the Tigers, Fulmer posted a 3.90 ERA with 488 strikeouts over 592 2/3 innings.

Fulmer began his career as a starter but moved to a relief role in 2021.

The right-hander spent the 2023 season with the Chicago Cubs. He missed the 2024 season after undergoing UCL revision surgery.

Last season, Fulmer appeared in two games with the Cubs and one with the Red Sox. He made just three appearances with the Angels this year.