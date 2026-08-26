Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Signs With New York Yankees

MIAMI, FL - JULY 10: Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers and the American League speaks with the media during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day ahead of the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:
• Placed RHP Fernando Cruz on the 15-day injured list with right elbow discomfort.
• Optioned RHP Bradley Hanner to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
• Recalled RHP Elmer Rodríguez (#71) from Triple-A
Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Michael Fulmer Signs with New York Yankees
GettyMIAMI, FL – JULY 10: Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers and the American League speaks with the media during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day ahead of the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: Michael Fulmer #49 of the Los Angeles Angels throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 16, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
The Angels selected Fulmer’s contract on Aug. 15, only to designated him for assignment eight days later.
Fulmer cleared waivers and elected free agency, allowing him to sign with the Yankees.
GettySCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Pitcher Michael Fulmer #32 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait during photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
The New York Mets selected Fulmer No. 44 overall in the 2011 MLB Draft out of high school.
The Mets traded the right-hander to the Tigers as part of the Yoenis Cespedes trade on July 31, 2015.
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – MAY 15: Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 15, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
Fulmer won the AL Rookie of the Year award with the Tigers in 2016. He represented Detroit in the 2017 All-Star Game.
Fulmer missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The Tigers traded Fulmer to the Minnesota Twins at the 2022 trade deadline.
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MN – AUGUST 30: Michael Fulmer #52 of the Minnesota Twins pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning at Target Field on August 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Red Sox 10-5. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)s
With the Tigers, Fulmer posted a 3.90 ERA with 488 strikeouts over 592 2/3 innings.
Fulmer began his career as a starter but moved to a relief role in 2021.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 25: Michael Fulmer #32 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 25, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The right-hander spent the 2023 season with the Chicago Cubs. He missed the 2024 season after undergoing UCL revision surgery.
Last season, Fulmer appeared in two games with the Cubs and one with the Red Sox. He made just three appearances with the Angels this year.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Signs With New York Yankees