4-Year Detroit Tigers Player Released By Current MLB Team

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers finished their series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home) in Michigan.

They won by a score of 3-0 (and took two out of three in the series).

Underdog MLB wrote: “Tigers beat the Guardians 3-0 on Thursday while recording 0 strikeouts. First time since 2014 that a team has allowed 0 runs without striking out a single opposing batter.”

4-Year Tigers Player Released

Also on Thursday, news came out that a former Tigers player had been released by the Chicago White Sox.

Scott Merkin of MLB.com wrote: “Minor League News: The White Sox have released C Eric Haase.”

Haase did not appear in a game for the White Sox at the MLB level.

He had recently signed with the franchise.

MLB.com wrote (on July 28): “Chicago White Sox signed free agent C Eric Haase to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Haase

Haase was picked in the 7th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

Following Cleveland, Haase spent part of four years in Detroit.

During the 2021 season, he hit 22 home runs with 61 RBIs.

After the Tigers, Haase had another stint with Cleveland (before stops with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants).

The 33-year-old is in the middle of his 9th year at the MLB level.

He batted .162 with 12 hits, four home runs, nine RBIs and eight runs in 29 games for the Giants this year.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are currently the second-place team in the American League Central with a 60-61 record in 121 games.

They are 3.0 games back of the White Sox for first in the division.

On Friday, the Tigers will host the White Sox.