Hao-Yu Lee’s Five-Reach Night Just Complicated the Tigers’ Gleyber Torres Decision

Hao-Yu Lee entered Monday as one of several young Detroit Tigers trying to keep an injury-damaged lineup functioning. He finished the night looking like a player who could influence a much larger offseason decision.

Lee collected three hits, drew two walks, and reached base in all five of his plate appearances during Detroit’s 8-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also drove in a run and scored twice as the Tigers moved into a tie for the final American League Wild Card position.

One game cannot determine the future at second base. It can make that future harder to ignore.

Lee Is Creating a Different Kind of Opportunity

Detroit originally acquired Lee from the Philadelphia Phillies for Michael Lorenzen at the 2023 trade deadline. He spent 2025 with Triple-A Toledo before making his major-league debut in April.

The 23-year-old has moved between second and third base, giving A.J. Hinch another right-handed option while injuries have forced constant lineup changes. His performance on Monday was especially valuable because it was not dependent on one dramatic swing.

Lee singled three times and accepted two walks, extending innings instead of chasing damage. MLB.com highlighted that he reached safely five times while Detroit’s young players carried the offense. Reuters also identified Lee as one of two Tigers with three hits.

That complete offensive night is precisely the kind of performance that creates future playing time.

What It Could Mean for Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torres accepted a one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer for 2026 and is scheduled to become a free agent after the season. FanGraphs’ payroll tracker lists no Detroit commitment to him for 2027.

The Tigers could attempt to re-sign Torres, whose experience and offensive track record remain valuable. Lee’s emergence simply gives the front office another path.

A cost-controlled Lee at second base would allow Detroit to direct money toward its rotation, outfield, or bullpen. The club could also preserve flexibility by using Lee around the infield rather than declaring him the permanent starter.

That financial choice carries extra weight after Detroit traded Skubal and Mize. The 2027 payroll has openings, but the rotation will require investment. Saving at second base would matter only if Lee can provide offense and dependable defense across a full season, standards one night cannot establish.

There is considerable uncertainty. Lee’s major-league sample remains small, and Monday does not erase the adjustments pitchers will make against him. Detroit has not announced that Torres is leaving or that Lee is auditioning for his job.

Still, roster decisions often begin with performances that make an alternative feel realistic.

Lee was promoted because the Tigers needed immediate help. His five-reach game suggested he might offer something more important: leverage when Detroit decides how much to spend to keep Torres.

The second-base question belongs to the offseason. Lee just ensured the answer will not be automatic.