Tigers’ Most Trusted Reliever Has a Quiet Problem They Can’t Ignore

Tyler Holton has earned unusual trust inside the Detroit Tigers bullpen. He can open games, cover multiple innings, face hitters from either side, and enter when the leverage is highest.

That reputation makes what happened Sunday more concerning than an ordinary bad appearance.

Detroit led the Chicago White Sox 4-1 before the game tightened. Holton allowed the tying single in the sixth inning, returned for the seventh, and surrendered Munetaka Murakami’s go-ahead two-run homer. Chicago completed its sweep with a 7-5 victory, pushing Detroit 5.5 games behind the division leader.

One home run does not erase Holton’s value. His broader numbers, however, suggest Sunday was not entirely isolated.

The Baserunner Increase Behind the Concern

Holton owns a respectable 3.40 ERA, but the official MLB player page shows a 1.39 WHIP and a .280 opponent batting average in 2026.

Both figures represent major changes from his career standards. Holton entered the year with a career WHIP below 1.00, and opponents have batted .207 against him across his major-league career. He also has four losses this season after losing only four combined games during his first two full years in Detroit.

The contrast is notable because Holton’s value has depended on suppressing baserunners without dominant strikeout totals. When that skill weakens, his margin for surviving contact narrows quickly.

ERA can hide accumulating traffic because inherited runners, sequencing and timely outs affect how many runs are charged to a reliever. WHIP asks a simpler question: How often are hitters reaching base? This season, the answer has been much more frequent.

There is no confirmed injury or announced mechanical issue. A higher opponent average can also reflect defensive positioning and batted-ball variance, so the statistics do not establish a cause.

What A.J. Hinch Must Decide Now

The Tigers do not need to remove Holton from every serious situation. They do need to decide whether his current form still justifies the same expansive role.

Detroit has used him for seven holds, as an opener twice and in matchups extending beyond a single inning. Sunday demonstrated the risk of asking him to navigate multiple pressure situations when baserunners are arriving more often.

Hinch could shorten Holton’s assignments, target specific left-handed pockets or avoid sending him back for another inning after a stressful frame. None of those adjustments would qualify as a demotion. They would acknowledge that the 2026 version has not controlled traffic like the pitcher Detroit trusted in 2023 and 2024.

This matters because Detroit’s bullpen is carrying responsibility after rotation injuries and deadline trades.

The Tigers remain only one game outside the final American League Wild Card spot, according to MLB’s standings. Their margin is too narrow to wait for every trend to correct itself.

Holton may still become a crucial part of a late playoff push. First, Detroit must recognize the quiet statistical warning underneath his familiar role.