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Detroit Tigers Promote 3.54 ERA Hurler After Loss to Pirates

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A.J Hinch
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Detroit Tigers promoted a pitcher following their Game 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates

The Detroit Tigers failed to seal the deal in Game 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Instead of a potential sweep, on Wednesday, the Tigers will attempt to earn the series-clinching win, all while Tigers news regarding Hayden Minton emerges.

On Tuesday night, Braxton Ashcraft worked his magic against the Tigers. He only surrendered one home run while striking out four, earning his 13th win of the year.

Detroit Tigers News: Promote 3.54 ERA Pitcher

Wild Card Series - Detoit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Manager A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers relieves Tyler Holton #87 during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 01, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

After the Tigers suffered a suffocating 4-1 loss to the Pirates, they announced Minton’s promotion.

The move was announced via the MiLB Transactions Log: “RHP Hayden Minton assigned to Toledo Mud Hens from Erie SeaWolves.

Minton is a 25-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound 2023 draft selection has four years of professional experience.

Looking at Hayden Minton

Minton was first acquired by the Tigers via the 2023 MLB draft. The organization selected Minton with the 260th pick in the ninth round.

Tigers Lose Game 2 to Pirates & Wild Card Update

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 26: Braxton Ashcraft #35 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on July 26, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Tigers fell victim to the magical pitching powers of Ashcraft.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Toronto Blue Jays also won on Tuesday night. Meaning the Tigers are now in a four-way tie for 0.5 games back of the final AL Wild Card.

Tied with the Tigers, are the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, and Baltimore Orioles.

 

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Detroit Tigers Promote 3.54 ERA Hurler After Loss to Pirates

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