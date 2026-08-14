Six Tigers Outfielders Are Hurt—Here’s How Detroit Is Filling the Lineup

The Detroit Tigers entered one of their most important series of the season with an outfield depth chart that would have been difficult to imagine on Opening Day.

Six Detroit outfielders are dealing with injuries: Riley Greene, James Outman, Kerry Carpenter, Wenceel Pérez, Matt Vierling, and Parker Meadows.

The latest blow came Thursday when Outman was placed on the seven-day concussion-injured list. He was struck on the chin by a pitch during Wednesday’s game and remained in the contest before being evaluated afterward.

Detroit recalled utility player Trei Cruz from Triple-A Toledo to replace him.

Outman’s injury came one day after Greene landed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. Greene suffered the injury while running the bases Tuesday against Cleveland.

The Tigers selected Corey Julks from Toledo when they placed Greene on the IL. Julks hit .273 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs in 86 Triple-A games, according to Reuters.

Detroit’s Known Return Timelines

Those two transactions reveal only part of the problem.

Carpenter is recovering from plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He has resumed most baseball activities without pain, but running remained an obstacle. MLB’s official Tigers injury tracker listed late August as his possible return window.

Pérez suffered a left orbital fracture in June. Detroit pulled him from a rehabilitation assignment after he experienced light sensitivity and eye fatigue, leaving his return date uncertain.

Vierling is working through a hitting, running, and throwing progression after suffering a left adductor strain. No firm return date has been announced.

Meadows underwent surgery in April to repair a fractured bone in his left forearm. He has not been ruled out for the season, but MLB lists a possible late-season return as the most optimistic current outcome.

How Hinch Can Cover the Gaps

That leaves rookie Max Clark as Detroit’s most established healthy everyday outfielder. Julks, Cruz, and Ben Malgeri provide additional options, while A.J. Hinch can use versatile veterans such as Zach McKinstry and Javier Báez in the corners.

The injuries also create a difficult offensive problem.

Greene entered the IL after appearing in 117 of Detroit’s first 119 games. He was batting .273 with a .366 on-base percentage, 16 home runs, and 54 RBIs. Carpenter supplies important left-handed power when healthy, while Meadows and Vierling were expected to cover significant center-field innings.

Detroit is holding on to a playoff spot despite the attrition. Staying there may depend on an emergency outfield surviving long enough for reinforcements to arrive.