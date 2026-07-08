Detroit Tigers’ 10-Year MLB Starter Named Possible Trade Chip Ahead of Deadline

The Detroit Tigers have one of the most coveted arms on the chopping block this year — Tarik Skubal.

However, one insider now points to another starter who is considered to be a buy-low target.

Tigers Could Trade Longtime MLB Star

According to Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report, 30-year-old Jack Flaherty stands as a possible trade chip for Detroit.

But as Kelly noted, rightfully so, Flaherty’s 2026 campaign has been rather disappointing.

At the time of this writing, he owns a 4.60 ERA and 92 strikeouts across 76.1 innings of work. He’s made 17 starts and has walked 37 batters along the way.

As noted by Kelly, when the St. Louis Cardinals traded Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles in August 2023, he struggled on the mound.

However, his brief stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2024 was an entirely different story.

During that stint, he logged a 3.58 ERA and 61 strikeouts across 55.1 innings pitched through 10 starts.

With the Dodgers, he went 6-2.

Kelly states that “taking a shot on” Flaherty would be worth it, but his inconsistent track record poses an associated risk.

Flaherty’s MLB Career at a Glance

The valuable right-hander was selected 34th overall by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2014 MLB draft.

Flaherty went on to spend seven seasons with St.Louis before being shipped out to the Orioles.

In December 2023, he signed a deal with the Tigers, but found his way to Los Angeles in July 2024.

It wasn’t until February 2025 that he signed a two-year, $35 million contract with Detroit.

Throughout his career in the Major Leagues thus far, he owns a 3.85 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP.

Now, just because his second stint with Detroit has been underwhelming, it’s unlikely that he’s in a downward spiral.

Flaherty has not been involved in nearly as many trade rumors as Skubal has been, but he shouldn’t be ruled out of a potential trade just yet.

Snapshot of the Tigers Right Now

Detroit is coming off a 6-2 victory over the Athletics in their clash on Tuesday.

They are now on a three-game winning streak as they approach their next matchup.

The organizations will be facing off again on Wednesday, July 8, at 6:40 p.m. ET at Comerica Park. Their series finale will take place on Thursday, July 9.

Once this set wraps up, the Tigers will host the Philadelphia Phillies at home through the weekend.

Detroit is currently placed second-to-last in the American League Central with an overall record of 41-50.

As for the Athletics, they are also 41-50 overall, placing them second-to-last in the American League West.

Their upcoming opponents, the Phillies, are second in the National League East at 52-38.

With the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3 quickly approaching, ballclubs are facing great pressure while they navigate their summer schedules.

This is no different for Detroit.