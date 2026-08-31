The Detroit Tigers will begin their series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday. After losing their most recent game to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit will be looking to bounce back and start their series against the Twins with a win.

Detroit’s lineup for their game against the Twins has been revealed, and it features a notable change regarding veteran utility player Javier Baez.

Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Javier Baez News Before Twins Series

After batting ninth in Detroit’s most recent game against the Dodgers, Baez will not be in their lineup for their series opener against the Twins. This comes after he had a quiet day at the plate for Detroit in their most recent game, as he went 0-for-3.

With Baez coming out of the lineup, Kevin McGonigle will be replacing him at shortstop for Detroit.

Here is the Tigers’ full batting order for their series opener against the Twins.

G. Torres 2B

C. Keith DH

K. McGonigle SS

D. Dingler C

B. Callahan LF

Z. McKinstry RF

S. Torkelson 1B

M. Clark CF

H. Lee 3B

Taking a Look at Baez’s 2026 Season With the Tigers

Baez has appeared in 46 games so far this season with Detroit, where he has recorded two home runs, 14 RBI, and a .255 batting average. This is after he had 12 home runs, 57 RBI, and a .257 batting average in 126 games for Detroit last season as an All-Star.

Overall, Baez has had a bit of a quiet season but has also had his solid moments. Once he returns to Detroit’s lineup, he will look to make an impact as they aim to move up the American League Central standings.