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Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Javier Baez News Before Twins Series

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Detroit Tigers v Minnesota Twins
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 8: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers throws to first base to get out Royce Lewis #23 of the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Target Field on April 8, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers will begin their series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday. After losing their most recent game to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit will be looking to bounce back and start their series against the Twins with a win.

Detroit’s lineup for their game against the Twins has been revealed, and it features a notable change regarding veteran utility player Javier Baez.

Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Javier Baez News Before Twins Series

Javy Baez
GettyTORONTO, ON – MAY 17: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after flying out in the second inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 17, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

After batting ninth in Detroit’s most recent game against the Dodgers, Baez will not be in their lineup for their series opener against the Twins. This comes after he had a quiet day at the plate for Detroit in their most recent game, as he went 0-for-3.

With Baez coming out of the lineup, Kevin McGonigle will be replacing him at shortstop for Detroit.

Here is the Tigers’ full batting order for their series opener against the Twins.

G. Torres 2B

C. Keith DH

K. McGonigle SS

D. Dingler C

B. Callahan LF

Z. McKinstry RF

S. Torkelson 1B

M. Clark CF

H. Lee 3B

Taking a Look at Baez’s 2026 Season With the Tigers

Javy Báez
GettyJavier Báez reacts after Jorge Polanco hits the game-winning RBI single during the fifteenth inning to win game five of the American League Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 10, 2025.

Baez has appeared in 46 games so far this season with Detroit, where he has recorded two home runs, 14 RBI, and a .255 batting average. This is after he had 12 home runs, 57 RBI, and a .257 batting average in 126 games for Detroit last season as an All-Star.

Overall, Baez has had a bit of a quiet season but has also had his solid moments. Once he returns to Detroit’s lineup, he will look to make an impact as they aim to move up the American League Central standings.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Detroit Tigers Announce Sudden Javier Baez News Before Twins Series

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