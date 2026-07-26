Detroit Tigers Reveal Javier Báez Update Before Royals Game

The Detroit Tigers are among several organizations struggling with the IL this season.

Center fielder Javier Báez has been on the IL since April 29, but he was transferred to the 60-day IL on June 11.

Ahead of the Tigers’ clash against the Kansas City Royals, they provided an update on the injured star. Báez is expected to start in center field with the Mud Hens on Sunday, July 26.

As reported by Evan Woodbery of MLive.com (via X), skipper A.J. Hinch said he “anticipates Báez needing more time on rehab, but if he has another game like yesterday (three doubles), who knows?”

“I don’t know if he’s going to come in [to Detroit] tomorrow to check in, because if he comes in tomorrow, he’s going to be in my office wanting to play,” said Hinch, per Woodbery. “So we may need to keep him under control.”

Snapshot of Báez in the Major Leagues

At 33 years old, Báez is now in the midst of his 13th year playing Major League Baseball.

His professional career began when he was selected by the Chicago Cubs as the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2011 draft.

He made his debut with the ballclub in early August 2014.

During his rookie year, he slashed .169/.227/.324 with a .551 OPS and nine homers through 52 games.

Báez went on to spend eight seasons with the Cubs before they traded him to the New York Mets with Trevor Williams and cash considerations. In return, Chicago received fan-favorite Pete Crow-Armstrong.

However, Báez only played for the Mets for one season before signing as a free agent with the Tigers in December 2021.

Fast-forward to his 2026 campaign, and he’s now slashing .256/.280/.397 with a .677 OPS and two home runs through 24 games. He’s posted five doubles and six RBIs before his injury took over.

His last MLB game appearance was on April 28 when Detroit faced the Atlanta Braves.

Where the Tigers Stand Right Now

Detroit’s latest clash against the Royals resulted in a 3-2 loss at Comerica Park. The series finale will be held on Sunday afternoon, and if Kansas City wins, the series will be tied 2-2.

The Tigers previously pulled off two victories on Thursday and Friday with scores of 4-3 and 2-1, respectively.

After this set, Detroit will then host the Baltimore Orioles at home for three games, followed by a road series against the Athletics.

In the division standings, the Tigers are placed second-to-last at 50-55 overall. They are still a few wins ahead of Kansas City (44-62).

The Chicago White Sox (54-49), the Cleveland Guardians (54-52) and the Minnesota Twins (52-54) lead the AL Central in first, second and third.

By the time August is in full swing, the MLB trade deadline will have passed, and the Tigers will be waiting in hopes of more players coming off the IL.

This was supposed to be a successful season for the franchise, but once again, the unexpected has happened.