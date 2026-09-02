John Peck’s First Tigers Start Revealed What One Draft Quietly Built

John Peck’s first Major League start came during an ugly night for the Detroit Tigers. Minnesota beat Detroit 15-2 on Sept. 1, but the rookie shortstop turned his milestone into a reminder of how quickly the Tigers’ 2023 MLB draft class has already reached the Majors.

Peck debuted as a late defensive replacement on Aug. 31 before starting at shortstop the following night. He went 0-for-4, but he did not strike out, and his defense briefly helped Detroit protect a 1-1 tie. He became the sixth player from that draft class to appear in the Major Leagues.

Peck’s First Start Showed Why Detroit Promoted Him

Peck’s best moment came with runners on second and third and nobody out in the fifth. Playing with the infield in, he handled Kaelen Culpepper’s difficult short-hop grounder, froze both runners, and completed the out at first.

Walker Jenkins then hit another grounder to Peck. The 24-year-old fielded it cleanly and threw home when Trevor Larnach broke from third, beginning a rundown. Catcher Dillon Dingler threw the ball into left field, allowing two runs to score. The error belonged to Dingler, not Peck, and an MLB.com game recap credited the rookie with making two clean plays during the sequence.

Peck finished hitless in four at-bats, according to his official MLB profile. One quiet night does not erase the .285/.328/.511 line, 10 home runs, and 19 stolen bases he produced in 58 Double-A games before an injury shortened his Triple-A stint.

The Sixth Big Leaguer Strengthens a Bigger Draft Story

Detroit selected Peck in the seventh round, 200th overall. He joined Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle, Brett Callahan, and Andrew Sears as members of the 2023 class who have played for the Tigers. Former 11th-round pick Jim Jarvis also reached the Majors with the Atlanta Braves after Detroit traded him for reliever Rafael Montero.

That makes six Major Leaguers from one class in three years. The Tigers’ 2023 signing tracker shows how Detroit spread its investment beyond Clark and McGonigle, the two premium selections. Peck, Sears, Jarvis, and 13th-rounder Callahan demonstrate the value created deeper in the draft.

Reaching the Majors does not guarantee that every player will build a lasting role. Clark and McGonigle still carry the class’s largest expectations, while Peck must prove that his bat can handle Major League pitching. Manager A.J. Hinch told the team’s official site that Peck was “here to stay” and would receive opportunities around the infield.

Peck’s first start will be remembered as part of a brutal team loss, not a storybook debut. Yet his arrival completed an encouraging picture. Detroit did not merely find two potential stars in 2023. It found a collection of players already shaping the Major League roster—and one trade that brought back immediate bullpen help.