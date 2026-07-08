Justin Verlander Announces Major Personal News

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander has announced major personal news, as he will be retiring from the MLB after this season.

On Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that he had selected Verlander to next week’s American League All-Star team as a “Legend Pick.” Not long afterward, Verlander took to social media to confirm that this will be the last time he is an MLB All-Star, as he is retiring after this season.

Justin Verlander Announces Retirement

Taking to his social media on Wednesday, Verlander announced that this year will be his last in MLB, as he is going to hang up his cleats following this season.

“I want to thank the Commissioner for the incredible honor of being selected to the All-Star game. The opportunity to attend once again is something I’ll cherish, and it will be an incredibly special moment for me and my family. This season has challenged me in ways I haven’t experienced before, both physically and mentally. I’ve always believed that as long as I could compete at the level I expect of myself, I’d keep playing. I never wanted to retire because of a milestone, a number, or a date on the calendar. I wanted the game to tell me when it was time. Over the last several months, I’ve realized that time has come. While I’m fully committed to giving my team everything I have for the rest of this season, I’ve decided this will be my last,” Verlander wrote on X.

“It’s fitting that I get to finish where it all started – with the Detroit Tigers, the organization that drafted me and gave me my first opportunity. Baseball has given me more than I could have imagined. It taught me discipline, resilience, and the value of continuing to adapt and evolve. I’ve been fortunate to play with and against incredible players, for outstanding organizations, and compete in-front of fans who deeply appreciate the game. To every teammate, coach, player, clubhouse attendant, and fan who has been part of this journey – thank you. It’s been a privilege to share the field with you. To my family, especially my wife Kate, thank you for standing beside me through every season, every rehab, and every high and low. I couldn’t have done this without you. It’s time for the next chapter. But first, I’m excited to finish this season the only way I know how – with everything I’ve got. JUSTIN VERLANDER”

Justin Verlander is a Baseball Legend

Verlander was drafted by the Tigers with the second overall pick in 2004. He went on to play 21 years in MLB, winning three Cy Young awards, one MVP, two World Series, the Rookie of the Year, was named to 10 All-Star Games, and won the Triple Crown.

He played in 14 seasons for the Tigers, seven seasons for the Houston Astros, and he had cups of coffee with the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets.

This year, Verlander has only pitched once for the Tigers, as he has dealt with injuries. But he is hopeful he can get back onto the mound and finish out the season for Detroit.

With 81.8 career bWAR, Verlander is simply one of the greatest baseball pitchers of all time, and his retirement after this season will truly mark the end of an era.