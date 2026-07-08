MLB Announces Major Justin Verlander Decision Before All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star game festivities are set to take place over the weekend, and for the Detroit Tigers, three of their players made the Midsummer classic (Kevin McGonigle, Dillon Dingler, and Riley Greene). Despite a down season for Detroit, they will be well-represented in the annual ASG.

However, All-Star selections are always subject to change, and on Wednesday, indeed, they did, and it’s in favor of the Detroit Tigers getting a new All-Star in an atypical way.

On Wednesday, MLB announced that Justin Verlander will be the ‘legend’ pick for the American League, a similar situation to Clayton Kershaw last season.

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Justin Verlander Headed to 10th MLB All-Star Game

With the recent news, Justin Verlander will be headed to his 10th MLB All-Star game, this time in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

MLB.com wrote (on 7/8): “Three-time Cy Young Award winner, two-time World Series Champion and 2011 American League Most Valuable Player Justin Verlander has been named to the AL roster as a “Legend Pick” for the 2026 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today.”

Verlander will not be active for the All-Star game, but the 43-year-old, future Hall of Famer will be recognized.

As Verlander ages, and is no longer as productive, it’s fair to believe this may his last season in MLB. Justin Verlander signed a one-year, $7.8 million deal with the Tigers this offseason, but has only pitched 3.2 innings with Detroit.

Update:Justin Verlander will also retire after this season, he announced on Wednesday.

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More on Justin Verlander’s ‘Legend Selection’

This should be looked at as a huge honor for Justin Verlander, who is arguably the best active pitcher in MLB right now.

Over his illustrious 21-year career, Verlander has tallied an AL MVP, 3X Cy Young aways, 266 pitcher wins, 3554 strikeouts, and a pWAR of 82.3.

He will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and this is a great way to commemorate the services that he’s provided for the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, and (briefly) the San Francisco Giants/ New York Mets.

As for 2026, Justin Verlander has made just one start with the Tigers. He suffered a hip injury, which took several months to recover from, and once he returned to make a rehab stint through the Tigers’ minor league system, Verlander endured another setback and remains sidelined.

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