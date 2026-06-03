MLB World Reacts To Justin Verlander’s Performance In Tigers Minor League Game

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers played the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Tigers won by a score of 8-0.

Also on Tuesday, Justin Verlander made a rehab start with their Triple-A affiliate (the Toledo Mud Hens).

He went 5.0 innings, allowing four hits and no runs (with three strikeouts).

MLB World Reacts To Justin Verlander’s Performance

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

Jason Beck: “Justin Verlander waited through an 8-run Mud Hens 5th inning to come back and finish his rehab outing. 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K 64 pitches, 48 strikes 10 whiffs, 5 each on fastballs and sliders Fastball averaged 93.5 mph, topped out at 95.1.”

Ben Verlander: “The last time Justin pitched for the Toledo Mud Hens was in 2015 and a literal dinosaur delivered the first pitch. Tonight, he’s back, and he’s the dinosaur delivering the first pitch”

@blessyouboys: “36 of 48 pitches from strikes through four innings of three-hit, shutout ball for Verlander. Two strikeouts. Velo not all one would hope, but looked pretty sharp after two months on the IL.”

Jason Kempf: “He finishes 5.0 scoreless innings and waves to the crowd as they give him a rousing ovation. Cool opportunity for @IowaCubs fans this evening.”

Tommy Birch: “What a start for Justin Verlander who works a perfect first inning for the Toledo Mud Hens. Verlander struck out two and got rehabber Matt Shaw to lightly fly out to left. The veteran right-hander threw 12 pitches including 8 for strikes. Touched 94.9 with his fastball.”

Looking At Verlander

Verlander signed with the Tigers over the offseason.

He pitched in one game (on March 30), going 3.2 innings (and allowing six hits and five runs).

The future Hall of Famer spent the first 12.5 seasons of his career with the Tigers (before stints with the Houston Astros, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants).

With Tuesday’s win over the Rays, the Tigers are now 24-38 in 62 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League Central.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games.