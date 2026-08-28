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Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander, Riley Greene Updates Before Dodgers Series

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Detroit Tigers v Cincinnati Reds
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CINCINNATI, OHIO - APRIL 26: Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 26, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

As the Detroit Tigers prepare to face former ace Tarik Skubal at Comerica Park on Friday night, manager A.J. Hinch announced injury updates on right-hander Justin Verlander and outfielder Riley Greene.

Detroit Tigers’ A.J. Hinch Announces Justin Verlander, Riley Greene News

Philadelphia Phillies v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – JULY 12: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers hugs Justin Verlander #35 after they and Kevin McGonigle #7 were honored for their All-Star game selection before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Comerica Park on July 12, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Via MLive Media Group’s Evan Woodbery on X:

A.J. Hinch said Justin Verlander is progressing and has started throwing off a mound slope — which he described as “almost a bullpen.”

The Tigers hope that Verlander can make at least one appearance before retirement.

Woodbery added:

A.J. Hinch said Riley Greene (hamstring) is “doing really well” and Tigers hope to get him into a minor-league rehab game this weekend, before Monday’s off day.

Greene is at Comerica Park today doing baserunning and live fungos in the outfield.

Looking at Justin Verlander

2026 MLB All-Star Game
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 14: Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

A future Hall of Famer, Verlander returned to the Detroit Tigers on a one-year deal over the winter. He is planning to retire at the end of the season.

Unfortunately, Verlander made just one start this year before landing on the IL with left hip inflammation. He began a rehab assignment back in June but was unable to return as soon as he originally expected.

Detroit Tigers v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 30: Starter Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Verlander pitched for the Tigers from 2005 until being traded to the Houston Astros during the 2017 season. He spent some time with the New York Mets before returning to Houston and most recently the Tigers.

In his career, Varlander has won three Cy Youngs, an MVP, Rookie of the Year and two World Series. He has posted 81.8 bWAR with 3554 strikeouts over 21 seasons.

Looking at Riley Greene

Tampa Bay Rays v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 25: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers in the dugout while playing the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park on August 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Tigers placed Greene on the injured list with a right hamstring strain on Aug. 12.

Greene is arguably the Tigers’ best hitter. He represented Detroit in this year’s All-Star Game. The outfielder has slashed .273/.366/.450 with 16 home runs  over 117 games this season.

Since making his MLB debut in 2022, Greene has hit .266/.338/.453 with 92 home runs and 318 RBI.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

The Tigers have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Detroit is currently 5 1/2 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot.

Tonight’s game between Detroit and Los Angeles is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander, Riley Greene Updates Before Dodgers Series

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