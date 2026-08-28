Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander, Riley Greene Updates Before Dodgers Series

As the Detroit Tigers prepare to face former ace Tarik Skubal at Comerica Park on Friday night, manager A.J. Hinch announced injury updates on right-hander Justin Verlander and outfielder Riley Greene.

Detroit Tigers’ A.J. Hinch Announces Justin Verlander, Riley Greene News

Via MLive Media Group’s Evan Woodbery on X:

A.J. Hinch said Justin Verlander is progressing and has started throwing off a mound slope — which he described as “almost a bullpen.”

The Tigers hope that Verlander can make at least one appearance before retirement.

Woodbery added:

A.J. Hinch said Riley Greene (hamstring) is “doing really well” and Tigers hope to get him into a minor-league rehab game this weekend, before Monday’s off day.

Greene is at Comerica Park today doing baserunning and live fungos in the outfield.

Looking at Justin Verlander

A future Hall of Famer, Verlander returned to the Detroit Tigers on a one-year deal over the winter. He is planning to retire at the end of the season.

Unfortunately, Verlander made just one start this year before landing on the IL with left hip inflammation. He began a rehab assignment back in June but was unable to return as soon as he originally expected.

Verlander pitched for the Tigers from 2005 until being traded to the Houston Astros during the 2017 season. He spent some time with the New York Mets before returning to Houston and most recently the Tigers.

In his career, Varlander has won three Cy Youngs, an MVP, Rookie of the Year and two World Series. He has posted 81.8 bWAR with 3554 strikeouts over 21 seasons.

Looking at Riley Greene

The Tigers placed Greene on the injured list with a right hamstring strain on Aug. 12.

Greene is arguably the Tigers’ best hitter. He represented Detroit in this year’s All-Star Game. The outfielder has slashed .273/.366/.450 with 16 home runs over 117 games this season.

Since making his MLB debut in 2022, Greene has hit .266/.338/.453 with 92 home runs and 318 RBI.