Detroit Tigers Announced Justin Verlander Update Before Mariners Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Seattle Mariners (at home) in Michigan.

They are coming off a 7-3 win on Friday.

Detroit Tigers Announced Justin Verlander Update

Ahead of their series with the Mariners, the Tigers announced the latest update on Justin Verlander.

He last pitched in an MLB game on March 30.

MLB.com wrote (on June 5): “Scheduled to throw a bullpen session on June 6, after which Tigers will decide whether to give him another rehab outing. Tossed five scoreless innings with three strikeouts in a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on June 2.”

According to the site, Verlander could still return this month.

Verlander looked sharp in his Triple-A start.

Jason Beck of MLB.com wrote (on June 2): “Justin Verlander waited through an 8-run Mud Hens 5th inning to come back and finish his rehab outing. 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K 64 pitches, 48 strikes 10 whiffs, 5 each on fastballs and sliders Fastball averaged 93.5 mph, topped out at 95.1.”

Verlander is coming off a season where he went 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA in 29 games for the San Francisco Giants.

He is in his second stint with the Tigers after stops with the Houston Astros, New York Mets (and Giants).

With Houston, Verlander won two titles.

Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group wrote (on Friday): “Casey Mize and Justin Verlander will both throw bullpen sessions tomorrow. Mize’s next step would be rehab start. Verlander’s next step would be a return to the rotation, potentially on Tuesday.”

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers have been hit with a lot of injuries this season.

They are currently 26-38 in 64 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League Central.

Over their last ten games, the Tigers have gone 5-5 (and they are 15-14 in 29 games at home).

Following two more games with the Mariners, they will remain at home to host the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.