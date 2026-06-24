Detroit Tigers Announce Kerry Carpenter Lineup Decision Before Yankees Series Finale

The Detroit Tigers are currently taking on the New York Yankees in a three-game set this week.

On Wednesday, it will be a rubber match between the Tigers and Yankees (at Comerica Park). New York will roll with Ryan Weathers for the series finale, and Detroit is going with its ace Tarik Skubal to try and get the series win.

Before the Yankees series finale, the Tigers released their lineup (for 6/24), and it features a notable Kerry Carpenter decision against the lefty Weathers.

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Kerry Carpenter Getting Pine Treatment Again Against the Yankees

As they always do, UnderdogMLB released the Tigers lineup a few hours before first pitch: (@ 6:40 p.m. EST)

Tigers 6/24: K. McGonigle 3B D. Dingler DH M. Vierling CF R. Greene LF S. Torkelson 1B H. Lee 2B B. Malgeri RF Z. McKinstry SS J. Rogers C T. Skubal SP

This is now the second straight game that Kerry Carpenter is riding the pine, likely due to matchup reasons with a southpaw starter on the mound for the Yanks.

Other notables from the lineup include Kevin McGonigle sticking @ third base for the series finale, and Matt Vierling getting the start in center field for the second straight game.

As for Kerry Carpenter not being in the lineup, he will likely be the first man off the bench for manager AJ Hinch if the Yankees bring in a right-handed reliever.

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Kerry Carpenter/Detroit Tigers This Season

The Detroit Tigers are still trying to turn their 2026 season around. They are 34-45, and in fourth place in the AL Central.

The Tigers are 5-5 in their last 10 games, and hold a record of 22-17 at Comerica Park.

As bad as things have been, Detroit is just 7.5 games back of first place in the AL Central, and about five games out of an AL Wild Card spot.

CBSSports wrote (about Kerry Carpenter):

“The left-handed-hitting Carpenter will be on the bench for the second day in a row while the Yankees send another lefty starter (Ryan Weathers) to the bump. Ben Malgeri will fill in for Carpenter in right field once again after going 2-for-3 with a run scored in his MLB debut Tuesday.”

Carpenter is hitting .226 this season with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, and 35 hits across 155 at-bats. Despite the slow start, he remains one of the Tigers’ better power hitters (against righties).

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