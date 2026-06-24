New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Change After Juan Soto Decision

The New York Mets are dealing with an injury to their superstar outfielder, Juan Soto, who had to leave Tuesday’s loss against the Chicago Cubs with back spasms.

Fats forward to Wednesday, the Mets will play a doubleheader against the Cubbies, with the first game taking place at 1:10 p.m. EST.

Before the Wednesday afternoon showdown, both teams released their lineups, and it’s no shock that Juan Soto is absent from the lineup, but Soto’s absence brings a notable change to Bo Bichette.

More MLB on Heavy: Recent Atlanta Braves Trade Acquisition Signs with Texas Rangers

Bo Bichette Hitting 3rd on Wednesday

Carlos Mendoza provided the injury update (on 6/23) that Juan Soto would be day-to-day:

Well, Soto is not in the lineup for the first game of the DH against the Cubs.

UnderdogMLB also released the Mets lineup for the Cubs game:

Mets 6/24 C. Benge RF A. Ewing CF B. Bichette SS J. Young 1B F. Alvarez DH B. Baty 3B M. Semien 2B M. Melendez LF L. Torrens C N. McLean SP

Some notables: AJ Ewing slots in at the 2-hole with Bo Bichette moving down to the third position in the order. Jared Young stays as the cleanup man with the opposing right-hander pitching (Javier Assad), and Francisco Alvarez gets the start at DH.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Manager Announced Bad Edward Cabrera News After Mets Game

Bo Bichette This Season

Reports have already started to surface that Bo Bichette will be opting out of his MLB contract after this season, and despite a very slow start, Bichette has been a very productive hitter over the past month.

With Juan Soto out of the lineup on Wednesday, Bichette is the clear best hitter on the Mets.

He’s batting .251 this season with 9 home runs, 44 RBI, and 79 hits across 315 at-bats. Again, to put in perspective how tragic of a season it’s been for the Mets, Bichette is New York’s clear second-best hitter, and his bWAR is -0.1.

The Mets are 34-44, and will look to avoid losing another series, but in order to do so, New York will have to sweep the Cubs in the doubleheader on Wednesday.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Get Final Decision on $100 Million All-Star Trade Target