Tigers Annnounce Kevin McGonigle Change During Guardians Series

The Detroit Tigers made a change to Kevin McGonigle ahead of the second game of a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Detroit is coming off a 6-4 win at home on Tuesday in a game where McGonigle led off and went 1-for-4 with 3 RBIs. It was a stellar performance, and despite his success in the lead-off spot, the Tigers now have him hitting third on Wednesday.

The Tigers lineup in the second game of the series is as follows:

G. Torres DH

D. Dingler C

K. McGonigle 3B

H. Lee 2B

S. Torkelson 1B

B. Malgeri LF

M. Clark CF

J. Báez SS

C. Julks RF

Gleyber Torres will lead off for Detroit, while McGonigle was dropped to the three-spot. He will also remain playing at third base, as he has shifted between third base and shortstop this season.

McGonigle is hitting .288 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs, as he’s been a bright spot for Detroit as a rookie this season.

Tigers Surging for Playoff Push

Despite Detroit trading away Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, the Tigers are playing great baseball after the trade deadline.

The Tigers won the first game of the three-game series against the Guardians, and manager A.J. Hinch is pleased with how his team is performing.

Meanwhile, veteran reliever Kenley Jansen believes the Tigers have the roster to get hot and go on a deep run.

“We all had an awful start,” Jansen said. “It’s a long season. They’re going to remember you as how you finish. So what you do is big for this ballclub. I think we’re all stepping up right now, and if we step up, I don’t think there’s anybody better than us in this division, respectfully.

“It’s a really good team. We just have to be hungry, because Cleveland coming out there, they’re hungry. They’re playing like they want it bad. And I’m sure teams like Minnesota are going to want it bad. We need to want it as bad as they want it. It’s going to be close games. It’s going to feel like playoff games now.”

McGonigle echoed those comments as he believes the locker room is as tight as it’s been.

“When you’re playing as a team and playing for everyone in this clubhouse, it’s really special,” McGonigle said. “I think that’s what everyone is seeing right now.”

The Tigers are 59-60 and 2.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox for the top spot in the AL Central.

Detroit Places Riley Greene on IL

Amid the Tigers’ hot stretch, Detroit got some bad news.

The Tigers placed All-Star center fielder Riley Greene on the 10-day IL on Wednesday after exiting Tuesday’s 6-4 win over the Guardians with a right hamstring strain.

“You know when you see the guy who grabs his hamstring and then hobbles for [the rest of the way]? He never hobbled,” Hinch said postgame. “I’m hopeful that’s a very good sign, as opposed to the sort of massive grab and hop because you don’t want to put any pressure on it. He never really winced until he got back in the dugout.”

As the corresponding move, the Tigers recalled veteran outfielder Corey Julks.