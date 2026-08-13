Tigers Announce Another Kevin McGonigle Change Before Guardians Finale

The Detroit Tigers are making another change to Kevin McGonigle ahead of their series finale against the Cleveland Guardians.

McGonigle batted third and played third base on Wednesday, but the Tigers are shifting the rookie back to shortstop in the series finale. McGonigle has been playing third base and shortstop this season and shifts back and forth depending on who else is in the lineup.

Detroit’s lineup on Thursday for the series finale is as follows:

G. Torres 2B

D. Dingler C

K. McGonigle SS

E. Valencia DH

S. Torkelson 1B

H. Lee 3B

M. Clark CF

J. Báez LF

B. Malgeri RF

McGonigle is coming off a game where he went 0-for-3 with 2 walks and ended the game at shortstop. This season, he’s hitting .286 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs.The rookie has been an impact player for Detroit and was named an All-Star this season.

McGonigle Part of History for Tigers

McGonigle has been a major bright spot for the Tigers, as the rookie looks like a future face of the franchise type of player.

The rookie infielder is also part of history, as the Tigers PR revealed that he and Max Clark have accomplished a feat that hasn’t been done since 1915.

“Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle both reached base safely 18+ times in their first 11 career games. Across MLB history, they’re just the second pair of teammates aged 21 or younger to do so in the same season, joining Washington’s Joe Judge and Horace Milan in 1915,” the Tigers PR wrote on X.

McGonigle and Clark are bright spots to build around for the Tigers, who are pushing for a playoff spot.

Detroit selected McGonigle 37th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. Clark, meanwhile, was selected third overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, as that draft class could go down as one of the best in Tigers history based on these two players.

Tigers Look to Win Series

Detroit won the first game of the three-game series 6-4 on Tuesday before losing by the score on Wednesday.

In the loss, Clark and Guardians All-Star closer Cade Smith battled over a 12-pitch at-bat, in which Smith got the out. However, the Tigers believe that at-bat can help them in the finale, as Smith is unlikely to be available for the Guardians.

“Ironically, Max and I talked about Cade Smith in center field today during [batting practice], just because he walked by,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “It’s nice to see him control himself in that moment. If you overswing, you’re going to punch [out]. If you get too far out in front of yourself because of your emotions, you’re going to chase. There’s just a lot to like in that at-bat.”

The Guardians, meanwhile, also had praise for Clark and that at-bat he had against Smith.

“They made him work,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “Tip your cap to them. Great at-bats.”

The Tigers enter Thursday’s game with a record of 59-61 and is 0.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.