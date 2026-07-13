Detroit Tigers Announced Latest Justin Verlander News Ahead Of All-Star Break

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers played their final game before the All-Star break.

They lost to the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 5-0.

Detroit Tigers Announced Latest Verlander News

Ahead of the All-Star break, the Tigers also announced the latest news on Justin Verlander.

The future Hall of Famer has been out of action since his only start of the 2026 season (on March 30).

MLB.com wrote (on July 12): “Threw a bullpen session on July 9. Will play catch while at the All-Star Game in Philadelphia.”

Verlander’s return to Detroit has been disappointing so far.

He had been coming off a productive 2025 season with the San Francisco Giants where he went 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA in 29 starts.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com wrote (on July 8): “MLB announces that Justin Verlander has been named to the AL All-Star roster as a “Legend Pick.” The 43-year-old, who has been on the Injured List since early April, will not be active at the All-Star Game, but will attend and be honored during the festivities in Philadelphia.”

Verlander has also spent time with the New York Mets and Houston Astros (in addition to the Tigers and Giants) over his legendary career.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner announced that he will retire at the end of the 2026 season.

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are coming off a season where they made the 2025 MLB playoffs (and have a very talented roster).

That said, they have been among the most injured teams in the league this season.

Heading into the break, the Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 44-52 record in 96 games.