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Detroit Tigers Announced Latest Justin Verlander News Ahead Of All-Star Break

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 30: James Outman #43, Justin Verlander #35 and Kerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers played their final game before the All-Star break.

They lost to the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 5-0.

Detroit Tigers Announced Latest Verlander News

GettyJustin Verlander #35, Kevin McGonigle #7 and Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers pose with President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Ryan Gustafson during an event to honor their selection for the All-Star game before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Comerica Park on July 12, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Ahead of the All-Star break, the Tigers also announced the latest news on Justin Verlander.

The future Hall of Famer has been out of action since his only start of the 2026 season (on March 30).

MLB.com wrote (on July 12): “Threw a bullpen session on July 9. Will play catch while at the All-Star Game in Philadelphia.”

GettyJustin Verlander #35 high fives Matt Vierling #8 of the Detroit Tigers after his walk-off single in the bottom of the tenth inning at Comerica Park on June 21, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Verlander’s return to Detroit has been disappointing so far.

He had been coming off a productive 2025 season with the San Francisco Giants where he went 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA in 29 starts.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com wrote (on July 8): “MLB announces that Justin Verlander has been named to the AL All-Star roster as a “Legend Pick.” The 43-year-old, who has been on the Injured List since early April, will not be active at the All-Star Game, but will attend and be honored during the festivities in Philadelphia.”

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the top of the first inning at Oracle Park on September 22, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Verlander has also spent time with the New York Mets and Houston Astros (in addition to the Tigers and Giants) over his legendary career.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner announced that he will retire at the end of the 2026 season.

Tigers Right Now

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on prior to playing the Seattle Mariners in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

The Tigers are coming off a season where they made the 2025 MLB playoffs (and have a very talented roster).

That said, they have been among the most injured teams in the league this season.

Heading into the break, the Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 44-52 record in 96 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announced Latest Justin Verlander News Ahead Of All-Star Break

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