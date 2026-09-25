Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Tigers Star Hao-Yu Lee Sends Out 4-Word Post

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 12: Hao-Yu Lee #50 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his two-run triple against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning en route to an 11-7 win at Comerica Park on September 12, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Detroit Tigers will open their final series of the 2026 regular season when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They had the day off on Thursday following a series with the Washington Nationals.

Tigers Star Hao-Yu Lee Sends Out 4-Word Post

GettyHao-Yu Lee #50 of the Detroit Tigers leaves the field after the top half of the first inning while playing the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park on September 21, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Ahead of Friday’s series, Hao-Yu Lee sent out a post to Instagram that had over 18,000 likes.

He wrote: “Just go have fun!!!”

Kevin McGonigle, Gleyber Torres and Max Clark were among the people to like Lee’s post.

Looking At Lee

GettyHao-Yu Lee #50 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Lee is in the middle of his rookie season at the MLB level.

The 23-year-old is batting .267 with 85 hits, 10 home runs, 46 RBIs, 39 runs and two stolen bases in 111 games.

Here’s what people were saying about Lee (on social media) during the year:

@SleeperTigers (August 24): “Don’t look now but Hao Yu Lee HAS to be a part of this team’s future👀”

Evan Woodbery (August 11): “Looks like the Taiwanese team that’s playing in the 2026 Junior League Baseball World Series in nearby Taylor is here at Comerica Park tonight. Nine years ago, a 14-year-old Hao-Yu Lee was playing in that same tournament and got to watch a game at Comerica Park. As he tells the story, he turned to a teammate and predicted that he would one day play here.”

GettyHao-Yu Lee #50 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his sixth inning double while playing the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on July 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

@DetroitTigersPR (July 25): “Hao-Yu Lee extended his hitting streak to nine games last night. Since rejoining the Tigers on June 13, he’s hitting .326 — good for 9th in the AL among players with at least 90 plate appearances over that span.”

@TigersData (July 22): “Hao-Yu Lee since June 1st: .318/.341/.500 .841 OPS 4 HR / 12 RBI / 10 R”

@Miggysbat (July 18): “Hao-Yu Lee might’ve just saved the Tigers’ season.”

Looking At The Tigers

GettyHao-Yu Lee #50 of the Detroit Tigers takes an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Target Field on September 2, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 74-85 record in 159 games.

They will miss the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Detroit Tigers Star Hao-Yu Lee Sends Out 4-Word Post

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x