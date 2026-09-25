Detroit Tigers Star Hao-Yu Lee Sends Out 4-Word Post

On Friday, the Detroit Tigers will open their final series of the 2026 regular season when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They had the day off on Thursday following a series with the Washington Nationals.

Tigers Star Hao-Yu Lee Sends Out 4-Word Post

Ahead of Friday’s series, Hao-Yu Lee sent out a post to Instagram that had over 18,000 likes.

He wrote: “Just go have fun!!!”

Kevin McGonigle, Gleyber Torres and Max Clark were among the people to like Lee’s post.

Looking At Lee

Lee is in the middle of his rookie season at the MLB level.

The 23-year-old is batting .267 with 85 hits, 10 home runs, 46 RBIs, 39 runs and two stolen bases in 111 games.

Here’s what people were saying about Lee (on social media) during the year:

@SleeperTigers (August 24): “Don’t look now but Hao Yu Lee HAS to be a part of this team’s future👀”

Evan Woodbery (August 11): “Looks like the Taiwanese team that’s playing in the 2026 Junior League Baseball World Series in nearby Taylor is here at Comerica Park tonight. Nine years ago, a 14-year-old Hao-Yu Lee was playing in that same tournament and got to watch a game at Comerica Park. As he tells the story, he turned to a teammate and predicted that he would one day play here.”

@DetroitTigersPR (July 25): “Hao-Yu Lee extended his hitting streak to nine games last night. Since rejoining the Tigers on June 13, he’s hitting .326 — good for 9th in the AL among players with at least 90 plate appearances over that span.”

@TigersData (July 22): “Hao-Yu Lee since June 1st: .318/.341/.500 .841 OPS 4 HR / 12 RBI / 10 R”

@Miggysbat (July 18): “Hao-Yu Lee might’ve just saved the Tigers’ season.”

Looking At The Tigers

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 74-85 record in 159 games.

They will miss the 2026 MLB playoffs.