Max Clark’s Biggest Tigers Play Traveled 411 Feet—and Wasn’t a Hit

Max Clark did not need a home run or even a hit to make one of the biggest plays of his young Detroit Tigers career.

With Detroit protecting a one-run lead against the Minnesota Twins on Monday, Ryan Jeffers drove Kenley Jansen’s cutter toward the deepest section of Comerica Park. Kody Clemens had opened the ninth inning with a walk, meaning the potential tying run was aboard.

The crowd reacted as though Detroit was about to suffer another late collapse. Clark responded much differently. He tracked the ball toward the left-center-field wall, made the catch, and calmly returned it to the infield.

Detroit eventually completed a 5-4 victory, ending a painful stretch that included three consecutive walk-off losses in Cleveland.

The Statcast Numbers Made Clark’s Catch Extraordinary

Jeffers’ drive traveled a projected 411 feet. According to MLB.com’s Jason Beck, it would have been a home run in 17 other Major League parks.

It was also the longest ball hit against Jansen that became an out since Statcast began tracking plays in 2015. That distinction helps explain why Clemens was moving toward second base while the crowd prepared for the worst.

Comerica Park made the difference. Although Detroit moved portions of its outfield wall before the 2023 season, left-center field remains a demanding destination for hitters. Manager A.J. Hinch joked afterward that the organization had moved the fence inward by precisely the right amount.

Clark also had to account for the wind. He said the area had played like a “graveyard” earlier in the game, although the wind diminished during the later innings. The ball carried farther than he initially expected, forcing him to continue drifting before making the catch.

Clark’s Defensive Value Is Becoming Harder to Ignore

Clark built his prospect reputation largely around his offensive potential, athleticism, and speed. The ninth-inning play demonstrated why Detroit also believes he can handle one of the game’s most important defensive positions.

The No. 3 pick in the 2023 MLB draft did not panic when the situation around him suggested disaster. His route remained controlled, and he understood the dimensions well enough to avoid colliding with the wall.

That composure mattered after Detroit repeatedly watched late leads disappear in Cleveland. Jansen eventually escaped the inning with a double play, earning his 18th save, but Clark’s catch prevented the Twins from immediately tying the game or taking the lead.

The Reuters game recap understandably emphasized Riley Greene’s home run and Detroit’s offensive response. Clark’s contribution appeared only in the box score as a routine putout.

There was nothing routine about it. A ball that would have cleared most MLB fences instead landed in Clark’s glove, preserving a victory the Tigers desperately needed. That difference offered another glimpse of why Detroit expects its young center fielder to affect games even when he does not produce at the plate.