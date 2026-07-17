Detroit Tigers Officially Sign Pitcher To $3.8 Million Deal Before Angels Series

Before beginning a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a deal with their first-round draft pick, Coastal Carolina right-hander Cameron Flukey, according to Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline.

Via Callis on X: “1st-rder Cameron Flukey signs w/@Tigers for $3.8 million (slot 22 value = $4,082,700). @CoastalBaseball RHP, misses a lot of bats w/mid-90s fastball up to 98 mph, gets lots of chases w/upper-70s curveball, plenty of strikes too. @MLBDraft”

Detroit Tigers Officially Sign Cameron Flukey To $3.8 Million Deal Before Angels Series

The Tigers selected Flukey No. 22 overall in this year’s MLB Draft. The right-hander pitched for Coastal Carolina for all three of his collegiate seasons (2024-26).

Flukey, 21, struggled in his first season at Coastal Carolina, posting a 5.73 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP in 55 innings. However, he had an outstanding 33.6% strikeout rate.

Flukey had the best season of his career in 2025, recording a 3.19 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings across 18 appearances (17 starts). He pitched Game 1 of the 2025 College World Series finals, collecting nine strikeouts over nine innings.

This past season, Flukey, who stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 210 pounds, threw just 24 innings over seven starts due to a rib stress fracture he suffered after his first start. He returned to the mound in late April.

Flukey’s heater, which can reach 98 mph, is easily his best pitch. MLB pipeline notes the fastball has “armside run and carry.” In addition to his fastball, Flukey throws an upper-70s curveball with “so much downer break that it can be hard to keep it in the strike zone.”

Flukey also throws an effective 82-85 mph slider. He occasionally mixes in a mid-80s changeup, but his curveball and slider are his most-used secondary pitches.

MLB Pipeline had Flukey as the No. 15 overall prospect and the No. 3 overall pitching prospect in his draft class. The only pitchers ranked ahead of Flukey were UC Santa Barbara right-hander Jackson Flora (No. 4), whom the San Francisco Giants selected with the No. 4 overall pick, and high school left-hander Gio Rojas, whom the Texas Rangers selected with the No. 16 overall pick.

With how fast many first-round picks reach the majors these days, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Flukey makes his MLB debut as early as late next season.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

It appears the Tigers have a chance to reach the postseason after all. The team had a rough start to the year, but has improved to 44-52 after winning nine of its last 12 games. Obviously, being eight games below .500 isn’t ideal, but the Tigers still seem to be in the playoff race due to how weak the American League is this season.

The Tigers, coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Comerica Park, are just 3 1/2 games back of the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins for the third American League Wild Card spot. How the team plays over its next 16 games will likely determine its trade deadline plans. If the Tigers sell, Skubal will likely be the biggest name on the trade market.

Detroit is set to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Friday. Games 1 and 2 will be played on Saturday and Sunday.