Olney: Detroit Tigers Not Sellers At The Moment

The Detroit Tigers are coming off an impressive three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida. Much of this is thanks to Detroit’s lineup, which outscored Tampa 25-11 over the three-game series. With the Tigers holding a current record of 25-38, eleven games out of first place, and six games back from an AL wild card spot, it’s left many wondering if they’ll end up sellers and trade one of the best starting pitchers in all of baseball, left-hander Tarik Skubal, who is an impending free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

Tigers Not Ready To Be Sellers

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, “Tigers are telling other teams: As of now, they’re not selling”, states Olney. This obviously comes after the three-game sweep in Tampa, which Olney says the organization sees as hopefully “rejuvenating” as they look to turn their season around and chase a playoff birth. The Tigers have gotten key contributions from guys in their lineup, such as Dillon Dingler, who’s been one of the best-hitting catchers in the league, ranking 3rd amongst catchers in home runs (14), tied with Shea Langelier of the A’s and trailing Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies (15), according to StatMuse.

Gleyber Torres has been really good lately offensively for Detroit in their middle infield. Torres has posted a .272 batting average with 3 home runs, 12 RBI’s, and a .764 OPS so far in 2026. However, in his last 15 games, Torres is hitting .315 with 2 home runs, 17 RBI’s, and 12 walks, raising his on-base percentage to an impressive .441. The Tigers also have a young rookie sensation, infielder Kevin McGonigle, who’s posted a solid first-year campaign with a .288 batting average, three home runs, 21 RBI, and a .802 OPS.

Riley Greene Has Been Very Good In This Tigers Lineup

Left fielder Riley Greene, who’s still just 25 years old, is having an outstanding season up to this point, posting a .311 batting average with six home runs, 29 RBI’s, and an .864 OPS. With Tarik Skubal still recovering from an elbow procedure in early May to remove loose bodies, the Tigers’ starting rotation has had to step up in his absence, and one of those names has been Troy Melton. The 25-year-old right-hander had a solid performance yesterday against Tampa, pitching eight innings, allowing just two earned runs on four hits, and striking out five.

The Tigers’ starting rotation is badly beaten up right now. They haven’t just lost Skubal to injury, but also Casey Mize and Justin Verlander. Starting pitchers Framber Valdez and Jack Flaherty have had to fill in their absence, but the results haven’t been good for either of them. The Tigers, however, are certainly not throwing in the towel yet on a young core, and with Tarik Skubal working his way back, having pitched a simulation game just a few days ago, the next step is rehabilitation in the minor leagues.

But for the time being, the Tigers are still going for it. And a lot of that will depend on how quickly Skubal can return and help this Tigers rotation and team gain even more momentum in this American League division.