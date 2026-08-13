3-Year Detroit Tigers Player Released By Current MLB Team

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers finished their series (at home) with the Cleveland Guardians.

They won by a score of 3-0 (and took two out of three in the series).

Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic wrote: “Ballgame. Tigers 3, Guardians 0. Keider Montero, Tyler Holton and Kenley Jansen combined for a shutout despite not striking out a single batter. The Rangers play later tonight, so for now, the Tigers are tied for the final AL Wild Card spot. Record: 60-61″

3-Year Tigers Player Released By Current Team

Also on Thursday, news came out that former Tigers player Andy Ibáñez was released by the New York Mets.

MLB.com wrote (on August 13): “Syracuse Mets released 2B Andy Ibáñez.”

Ibáñez has appeared in 14 games for the Athletics and Mets this season.

He had most recently been in Triple-A.

Looking At Ibáñez

Ibáñez played the first two seasons of his career with the Texas Rangers.

He then spent three years on the Tigers (2023-25).

In 2023, Ibáñez hit 11 home runs with 41 RBIs.

Ibáñez is batting .250 with 288 hits, 28 home runs, 133 RBIs, 141 runs and 10 stolen bases in 434 career games (six seasons).

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another team before the end of the 2026 season.

He could be a good option for hitting depth at the Minor League level.

Looking At The Tigers On Thursday

As for the current Tigers, they have had a year defined by a lot of key players missing time with injuries.

That said, they are currently the second-place team in the American League Central with a 60-61 record in 121 games.

Over their last ten games, the Tigers have gone 7-3 (and they are 32-28 in 60 games at home).

Following the Guardians, they will remain at home to host the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at Comerica Park.