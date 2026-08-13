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3-Year Detroit Tigers Player Released By Current MLB Team

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 02: Andy Ibáñez #77 of the Detroit Tigers hits a three RBI double against the Houston Astros in the eighth inning during Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Minute Maid Park on October 02, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers finished their series (at home) with the Cleveland Guardians.

They won by a score of 3-0 (and took two out of three in the series).

Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic wrote: “Ballgame. Tigers 3, Guardians 0. Keider Montero, Tyler Holton and Kenley Jansen combined for a shutout despite not striking out a single batter. The Rangers play later tonight, so for now, the Tigers are tied for the final AL Wild Card spot. Record: 60-61″

3-Year Tigers Player Released By Current Team

GettyAndy Ibáñez #77 of the New York Mets bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 10, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Also on Thursday, news came out that former Tigers player Andy Ibáñez was released by the New York Mets.

MLB.com wrote (on August 13): “Syracuse Mets released 2B Andy Ibáñez.”

Ibáñez has appeared in 14 games for the Athletics and Mets this season.

He had most recently been in Triple-A.

Looking At Ibáñez

GettyAndy Ibáñez #77 of the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 01, 2025 in Anaheim, California.

Ibáñez played the first two seasons of his career with the Texas Rangers.

He then spent three years on the Tigers (2023-25).

In 2023, Ibáñez hit 11 home runs with 41 RBIs.

GettyAndy Ibáñez #77 of the Detroit Tigers throws the ball to first base to get Luis Robert Jr. #88 of the Chicago White Sox out during the top of the seventh inning at Comerica Park on April 05, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Ibáñez is batting .250 with 288 hits, 28 home runs, 133 RBIs, 141 runs and 10 stolen bases in 434 career games (six seasons).

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another team before the end of the 2026 season.

He could be a good option for hitting depth at the Minor League level.

Looking At The Tigers On Thursday

GettyKenley Jansen #74 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a 3-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians with Dillon Dingler #13 at Comerica Park on August 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

As for the current Tigers, they have had a year defined by a lot of key players missing time with injuries.

That said, they are currently the second-place team in the American League Central with a 60-61 record in 121 games.

Over their last ten games, the Tigers have gone 7-3 (and they are 32-28 in 60 games at home).

Following the Guardians, they will remain at home to host the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at Comerica Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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3-Year Detroit Tigers Player Released By Current MLB Team

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