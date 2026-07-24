Detroit Tigers Provide New Update on Javier Báez Amid Royals Series

The Detroit Tigers have been without Javier Báez since landing on the IL in late April.

Grappling with a right ankle sprain, he was transferred to the 60-day IL on June 11.

Ahead of the Tigers’ next clash against the Kansas City Royals, the franchise announced an update on Báez.

Tigers Reveal Update on Báez

As reported by Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic (via X), the 33-year-old utility man has moved his rehab assignment to Toledo on Saturday.

Additionally, Jackson Lobe will make a start in Erie this weekend.

The last Major League game Báez appeared in was on April 28 when Detroit faced the Atlanta Braves.

Before his injury, he was slashing .256/.280/.397 with a .677 OPS and two homers through 24 games.

Although he’s been playing in the big leagues since making his debut in August 2014, only five of those years have been spent sporting a Tigers uniform.

His professional career began after the Chicago Cubs selected him ninth overall in the first round of the 2011 MLB draft.

He remained with the Cubs for eight seasons before they shipped him out to the New York Mets alongside Trevor Williams in July 2021. In return, Chicago received Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Once December rolled around, he signed as a free agent with the Tigers.

2018 marked his most productive season, ultimately resulting in his first All-Star nod.

That year, he slashed .290/.326/.554 with a .880 OPS and 34 homers through 160 games. By the end of the season, he had posted 40 doubles, nine triples and 111 RBIs.

Injury aside, he has not been performing nearly as well as Detroit had hoped.

Since kicking off his rehab assignment, he holds a batting average of .250 with a .750 OPS.

Looking at Where the Tigers Stand Right Now

Sitting out on the IL next to Báez are notable names including Casey Mize with a left wrist contusion/groin tightness, Jack Flaherty with right flexor inflammation and Justin Verlander with left hip inflammation.

With such significant players out of commission, it’s no surprise that the organization is second-to-last in the American League Central.

The Tigers are 49-54 overall. They’re a few wins above the Royals (43-61), but below the Minnesota Twins (51-53), the Cleveland Guardians (54-50) and the Chicago White Sox (54-47).

Detroit is currently in the midst of its four-game homestand against Kansas City,

Once this set wraps up on Sunday, July 26, the Tigers will face the Baltimore Orioles for three games at Comerica Park.

This has been a season filled with doubt and frustration for Detroit. When the regular season commenced, it looked like the Tigers were gearing up for a memorable and successful 2026 campaign.

While this will certainly be a memorable season, it has not been a successful one.

The MLB trade deadline is approaching, so now is the time for Detroit to dig in and bolster its roster.

Looking at the Major League standings, the Tigers are ranked closer to the bottom — improvements need to be made at the deadline.