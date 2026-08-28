Detroit Tigers Quietly Re-Sign 6-Year MLB Player Before Dodgers Series

The Detroit Tigers‘ playoff chances are fading fast, and a really rough month of August has put them several games back of the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

However, they do have the chance to play spoiler, and up next on their schedule is the Los Angeles Dodgers. Very notably, Tarik Skubal is returning to Detroit for the first time since being traded, and he gets the start for the series opener on Friday evening.

In another piece of news, the Tigers quietly re-signed pitcher Nick Sandlin to their organization.

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Detroit Tigers Bring Back Nick Sandlin on Minors Deal

According to his MLB.com transactions tracker, Nick Sandlin has signed with the Detroit Tigers on a minor-league deal.

On 8/28: “Detroit Tigers signed free agent RHP Nick Sandlin to a minor league contract.”

He has since been assigned to AAA Toledo.

The Tigers released Sandlin from their organization three days ago.

He has not pitched in a game with the Tigers, but Sandlin, an MLB veteran pitcher of six seasons, did log 8.2 IP with the Los Angeles Angels this season. Sandlin allowed 11 earned runs in that sample size.

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More on Nick Sandlin’s MLB Career

As noted, Sandlin has appeared in parts of six seasons in his MLB career.

He debuted with Cleveland and spent the first four seasons of his career there as a pretty tenured reliever.

Sandlin then joined the Toronto Blue Jays in 2025 and bounced to the Angels in 2026.

Overall, he’s logged a total of 220.1 IP and carries an ERA of 3.51 with 245 strikeouts and a lifetime ERA+ of 118 in his career, which are actually all really good marks.

However, the struggles in 2026 have left him searching for his next big-league shot.

It will be interesting to see if the Tigers select his contract during the month of September, or perhaps he will be an option to join the roster when they expand on Sep. 1.

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