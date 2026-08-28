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Atlanta Braves Suddenly Demote 26-Year-Old Pitcher Before Rockies

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Chicago White Sox v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 10: Duncan Davitt #55 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in his Major League debut during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 10, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves won four straight MLB games after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week.

For their weekend series, Atlanta will remain at home to face the Colorado Rockies.

Before the Rockies series began, the Braves made a minor organizational transaction that is somewhat notable.

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Braves Send Duncan Davitt to AA

Chicago White Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST. PETERSBURG, FL – AUGUST 2: Duncan Davitt #55 of the Chicago White Sox throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on August 2, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Braves acquired pitcher Ricky Vanasco from the Detroit Tigers off waivers.

Due to Vanasco’s activation at the AAA level, Duncan Davitt has been demoted to AA Columbus. His MLB.com transaction tracker reflects the move:

“RHP Duncan Davitt assigned to Columbus Clingstones from Gwinnett Stripers.”

The Braves traded for Duncan Davitt earlier in August in a deal that sent catcher Joey Bart to the Chicago White Sox.

Davitt, 26, made his MLB debut in 2026 with the White Sox. He pitched two innings with Chicago and allowed an earned run.

In 2026, across 66+ minor-league innings (all at the AAA level), Davitt holds an ERA of 6.24 with 69 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.20.

With AAA Gwinnett, Davitt posted an ERA of 6.43 across seven innings pitched. It will be interesting to see how long he remains in AA. It’s unlikely he will pitch any more MLB innings this season.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Suddenly Demote 26-Year-Old Pitcher Before Rockies

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