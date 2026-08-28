Atlanta Braves Suddenly Demote 26-Year-Old Pitcher Before Rockies

The Atlanta Braves won four straight MLB games after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week.

For their weekend series, Atlanta will remain at home to face the Colorado Rockies.

Before the Rockies series began, the Braves made a minor organizational transaction that is somewhat notable.

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Braves Send Duncan Davitt to AA

Earlier this week, the Braves acquired pitcher Ricky Vanasco from the Detroit Tigers off waivers.

Due to Vanasco’s activation at the AAA level, Duncan Davitt has been demoted to AA Columbus. His MLB.com transaction tracker reflects the move:

“RHP Duncan Davitt assigned to Columbus Clingstones from Gwinnett Stripers.”

The Braves traded for Duncan Davitt earlier in August in a deal that sent catcher Joey Bart to the Chicago White Sox.

Davitt, 26, made his MLB debut in 2026 with the White Sox. He pitched two innings with Chicago and allowed an earned run.

In 2026, across 66+ minor-league innings (all at the AAA level), Davitt holds an ERA of 6.24 with 69 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.20.

With AAA Gwinnett, Davitt posted an ERA of 6.43 across seven innings pitched. It will be interesting to see how long he remains in AA. It’s unlikely he will pitch any more MLB innings this season.

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