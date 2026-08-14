Detroit Tigers Quietly Sign 5-Year MLB Player Before White Sox Series

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox (at home).

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Cleveland Guardians (at home).

Most recently, the Tigers won by a score of 3-0 on Thursday.

Detroit Tigers Quietly Sign 5-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series with the White Sox, news came out that the Tigers had signed Michael Siani.

MLB.com wrote (on August 14): “Detroit Tigers signed free agent CF Michael Siani to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 14): “CF Michael Siani assigned to Toledo Mud Hens.”

Siani had appeared in one game at the MLB level for the Baltimore Orioles this season.

Looking At Siani

Siani was picked in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent part of two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds at the start of his career.

Following the Reds, Siani spent part of three seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (before his brief stop in Baltimore).

Siani is batting .220 with 76 hits, two home runs, 20 RBIs, 48 runs and 21 stolen bases in 161 career games.

It will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old gets a chance with the Tigers at the MLB level this year.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers come into their series with the White Sox as the second-place team in the American League Central with a 60-61 record in 121 games.

They are just 2.5 games back of the White Sox for first in the division.

After three games with the White Sox, the Tigers will head on the road to visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night at PNC Park.