Detroit Tigers Quickly Promote 2 Players During Blue Jays Series

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays by a 10-1 final score.

With this victory, the Tigers have won each of their last six games. They will now be aiming to extend their winning streak to seven games against Toronto on Wednesday.

Now, as Detroit continues their series against the Blue Jays, they have promoted two of their minor leaguers

Yoniel Curet & Ricardo Hurtado Promoted By the Detroit Tigers

According to MiLB.com’s official transactions tracker, the Tigers have promoted Yoniel Curet to Triple-A Toledo from Double-A Erie. In addition, Detroit shared that they have promoted Ricardo Hurtado to Double-A Erie from High-A West Michigan.

These are good opportunities for both Curet and Hurtado. They are each getting the chance to play at a higher level and will now be aiming to take advantage of it.

Looking at Curet & Hurtado

Curet has appeared in 30 games this season split between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo. During them, the 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher has posted a 1-2 record, a 7.41 ERA, and 41 strikeouts.

Hurtado, on the other hand, spent all of this season with High-A West Michigan before this call-up to Double-A Erie. In 96 games with High-A West Michigan this season, he has nine home runs, 46 RBI, and a .191 batting average.

Looking at the Tigers

The Tigers currently have a 72-79 record and are third in the American League Central. They trail the Chicago White Sox by five games for the first-place spot in the AL Central.

The Tigers have been heating up down the stretch, as they won eight out of their last 10 games. With this, Detroit is not giving up and is making some late-season noise.