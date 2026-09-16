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Detroit Tigers Quickly Promote 2 Players During Blue Jays Series

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Wild Card Series - Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians - Game One
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from the dugout ahead of game one of the American League Wild Card Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays by a 10-1 final score.

With this victory, the Tigers have won each of their last six games. They will now be aiming to extend their winning streak to seven games against Toronto on Wednesday.

Now, as Detroit continues their series against the Blue Jays, they have promoted two of their minor leaguers

Yoniel Curet & Ricardo Hurtado Promoted By the Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 15: The Detroit Tigers mascot Paws wears a hat with a patch honoring Jackie Robinson before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on April 15, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

According to MiLB.com’s official transactions tracker, the Tigers have promoted Yoniel Curet to Triple-A Toledo from Double-A Erie. In addition, Detroit shared that they have promoted Ricardo Hurtado to Double-A Erie from High-A West Michigan.

These are good opportunities for both Curet and Hurtado. They are each getting the chance to play at a higher level and will now be aiming to take advantage of it.

Looking at Curet & Hurtado

New York Yankees v Detroit Tigers - Game Four
GettyDETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 18: A detail of a Detroit Tigers hat with an official postseason logo is seen on the bat rack in the udgout againstthe New York Yankees during game four of the American League Championship Series at Comerica Park on October 18, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Curet has appeared in 30 games this season split between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo. During them, the 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher has posted a 1-2 record, a 7.41 ERA, and 41 strikeouts.

Hurtado, on the other hand, spent all of this season with High-A West Michigan before this call-up to Double-A Erie. In 96 games with High-A West Michigan this season, he has nine home runs, 46 RBI, and a .191 batting average.

Looking at the Tigers

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees - Game 5
GettyNEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 06: A detail of a Detroit Tigers hat and glove are seen during warm ups against the New York Yankees during Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 6, 2011 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Tigers currently have a 72-79 record and are third in the American League Central. They trail the Chicago White Sox by five games for the first-place spot in the AL Central.

The Tigers have been heating up down the stretch, as they won eight out of their last 10 games. With this, Detroit is not giving up and is making some late-season noise.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Detroit Tigers Quickly Promote 2 Players During Blue Jays Series

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