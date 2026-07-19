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Detroit Tigers Announce Roster Move on 6-Year MLB Player Before Angels Game

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Detroit Tigers announce roster move on 6-year MLB player
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 31: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers watches from the dugout during the third inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on March 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers aim to complete the series sweep over the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:07 p.m. EDT.

Before the game, the Tigers announced a roster move involving a six-year MLB player.

Detroit Tigers Make Roster Move on 6-Year MLB Player Will Vest Before Angels Game

The Tigers moved Will Vest to the 60-day IL

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 09: Will Vest #19 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on April 09, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Tigers 3-1. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Via Tigers PR on X: “The Tigers today selected the contract of RHP Troy Watson from Triple-A Toledo and optioned him to Triple-A. To make room for Watson on the 40-man roster, RHP Will Vest was transferred to the 60-day injured list.”

The Tigers placed Vest on the injured list on July 1 with right posterior elbow inflammation.

Via Tigers insider Chris McCosky on X (July 10): “AJ Hinch said Will Vest has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his elbow. Non-surgical. No timeline. Just rest and therapy.”

It’s unclear whether Vest will return this season.

Vest was also on the IL earlier this year with right lateral forearm inflammation. After being reinstated on May 17, Vest recorded a poor 6.00 ERA over his next 14 appearances before landing on the IL once again.

Vest’s placement on the 60-day IL is retroactive to June 28, so a late August return is the best-case scenario.

More to come.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Detroit Tigers Announce Roster Move on 6-Year MLB Player Before Angels Game

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