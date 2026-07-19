Detroit Tigers Announce Roster Move on 6-Year MLB Player Before Angels Game

The Detroit Tigers aim to complete the series sweep over the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:07 p.m. EDT.

Before the game, the Tigers announced a roster move involving a six-year MLB player.

Detroit Tigers Make Roster Move on 6-Year MLB Player Will Vest Before Angels Game

Via Tigers PR on X: “The Tigers today selected the contract of RHP Troy Watson from Triple-A Toledo and optioned him to Triple-A. To make room for Watson on the 40-man roster, RHP Will Vest was transferred to the 60-day injured list.”

The Tigers placed Vest on the injured list on July 1 with right posterior elbow inflammation.

Via Tigers insider Chris McCosky on X (July 10): “AJ Hinch said Will Vest has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his elbow. Non-surgical. No timeline. Just rest and therapy.”

It’s unclear whether Vest will return this season.

Vest was also on the IL earlier this year with right lateral forearm inflammation. After being reinstated on May 17, Vest recorded a poor 6.00 ERA over his next 14 appearances before landing on the IL once again.

Vest’s placement on the 60-day IL is retroactive to June 28, so a late August return is the best-case scenario.

More to come.