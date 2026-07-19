Detroit Tigers announce roster move on 6-year MLB player

The Detroit Tigers aim to complete the series sweep over the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:07 p.m. EDT.

Update: The Angels won 3-2

Before the game, the Tigers announced a roster move involving a six-year MLB player.

Detroit Tigers Make Roster Move on 6-Year MLB Pitcher Will Vest Before Angels Game

Via Tigers PR on X: “The Tigers today selected the contract of RHP Troy Watson from Triple-A Toledo and optioned him to Triple-A. To make room for Watson on the 40-man roster, RHP Will Vest was transferred to the 60-day injured list.”

The Tigers placed Vest on the injured list on July 1 with right posterior elbow inflammation.

Via Tigers insider Chris McCosky on X (July 10): “AJ Hinch said Will Vest has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his elbow. Non-surgical. No timeline. Just rest and therapy.”

It’s unclear whether Vest will return this season.

Vest was also on the IL earlier this year with right lateral forearm inflammation. After being reinstated on May 17, Vest recorded a poor 6.00 ERA over his next 14 appearances before landing on the IL once again. Overall, the right-hander has posted a 6.08 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings over 27 outings this year.

Vest’s placement on the 60-day IL is retroactive to June 28, so a late August return is the best-case scenario.

More About Detroit Tigers’ Will Vest

Vest, 31, relies on four pitches: a mid-90s four-seamer, a high-80s slider, a mid-90s sinker and a high-80s changeup.

The Tigers selected Vest in the 12th round (No. 365 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Stephen F. Austin State University.

The Seattle Mariners selected Vest in the Rule 5 Draft during the 2020-21 offseason. Vest made his MLB debut with Seattle in 2021. He posted a poor 6.17 ERA in 35 innings with the Mariners during his rookie season.

The Mariners returned Vest to the Tigers on July 17, 2021. The right-hander spent the remainder of the 2021 season in the minors for Detroit.

Vest made his Tigers debut in 2022. He posted a 4.00 ERA over 63 innings.

The right-hander broke out with an outstanding 2023 season, recording a 2.98 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP, .216 opponent batting average and 56 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings.

Vest had an even better 2024 season for the Tigers, posting a 2.82 ERA over 70 1/3 innings. He had a solid 2025 season as well, recording a 3.01 ERA in 68 2/3 innings.

Vest has been very effective in the postseason. In 14 innings across 11 playoff appearances over the last two seasons, Vest allowed just one earned run on five hits and no walks with 18 strikeouts.