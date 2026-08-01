Detroit Tigers Cut 2-Year MLB Player to Clear Roster Space for Max Clark

As previously reported, the Detroit Tigers are promoting their top prospect Max Clark to make his MLB debut in their upcoming series against the Athletics this weekend.

While there’s tons of speculation regarding the Tigers’ trade deadline plans, calling up Clark is a good reason for fans to get excited for the future.

However, with Clark’s promotion comes a roster casualty, and that comes in the form of pitcher Andre Granillo, who has been designated for assignment.

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Tigers Cut Andre Granillo to Create Space for Max Clark

In addition to Andre Granillo being cut, Matt Vierling has also been placed on the Injured List.

Vierling has a left adductor sprain.

As for Granillo, he has not appeared in an MLB game with the Tigers and has two years of MLB experience (with the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals). Over 9.1 innings with the Nationals this season, Granillo has an ERA of 9.64. He now enters DFA limbo, where a few things can transpire.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (on July 31) about the Granillo DFA:

“He will likely be back on waivers soon, though it’s possible the Tigers could look to trade him before the August 3 deadline. His big league career is still quite limited, as he has thrown 30 1/3 innings, allowing 6.23 earned runs per nine. His 10.6% walk rate is above average and his 14.9% strikeout rate is well worse than par.”

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More on Max Clark Promotion

In his first MLB game, Max Clark is in the Detroit Tigers lineup:

Chris McCosky of the Detroit News wrote:

“Clark, who per Tigers’ policy would address the media after the game, replaces outfielder Matt Vierling, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with an adductor strain. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the club designated right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo for assignment.”

AJ Hinch also made the following statement about Clark:

“We’ve been watching his development all season,” Hinch said. “And step by step, he’s really earned it. There’s not much more that he needs to do in Triple-A to show he’s ready. Now we are going to give him his next challenge, which is the big leagues. I’m proud of him for the things he addressed throughout the year and for being able to put together the July he’s had and force his way here.”

This is something Tigers fans can really monitor, and the following two months of the season could be vital in Max Clark’s development as a key piece for Detroit’s future.