Atlanta Braves Announce Interesting AJ Smith-Shawver Move During Nationals Series

Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver just made his return to an MLB mound after nearly 450 days of being injured. He pitched against the New York Mets this past week.

Following his start against the Mets, in which he pitched 4.1 innings of pretty good baseball, he was optioned to Triple-A. That roster move came on 7/30.

However, during the Braves-Washington Nationals series, which is currently taking place this weekend, there was another roster move involving AJ Smith-Shawver.

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AJ Smith-Shawver Sent to AA Columbus in Recent Roster Move

Per MLB.com’s transaction tracker, AJ Smith-Shawver has been reassigned to AA Columbus in a very interesting move.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31): “RHP AJ Smith-Shawver assigned to Columbus Clingstones from Gwinnett Stripers.”

My best guess on why this roster transaction happened is because the Gwinnett Stripers are on the road, and the Braves want Smith-Shawver to make a quick start, or appearance in the minors, before bringing him back up to the MLB squad to make another outing.

It’s a very interesting roster transaction either way, as it could be looked at as a demotion, but that wouldn’t be the case because he never pitched with AAA Gwinnett, and he just made a start for the Braves.

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More on AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver had a long road back to an MLB mound due to Tommy John Surgery in the early part of 2025.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote:

“Smith-Shawver expressed relief after making a successful return to the Majors in a 3-2 loss to the Mets in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader at Citi Field. His first big league start in 426 days gave him and the Braves further hope that he can become more of a difference-maker as he further distances himself from Tommy John surgery.”

Per Bowman, here is what Smith-Shawver had to say after his outing (on Wednesday):

“It’s just a blessing to be able to get back out there and be healthy and just go out there and compete again,” Smith-Shawver said. “It’s definitely a check-the-box moment. I was very thankful to go out there and be healthy to go do that again.”

Over 16 total starts and 78.1 innings pitched in his short MLB career, Smith-Shawver holds an ERA of 3.79 with 70 strikeouts.

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