Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out Heartfelt Post During Athletics Series

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 31: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers making in major league debut hits a single to left field against the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 31, 2026 in Sacramento, California. The single was Clark's for major league career hit. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers will finish their series with the Athletics in California.
They are coming off an 8-6 win on Saturday (and are looking to go for the sweep).
Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out Heartfelt Post
GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers trots around the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Athletics in the top of the six inning at Sutter Health Park on August 01, 2026 in Sacramento, California.
During their series with the Athletics, Max Clark made his MLB debut.
The 21-year-old sent out a post (via Instagram) on Saturday that had over 84,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: “7.31.26.
childhood dream come true. thankful for everyone along the way. 🧡”
GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers making in major league debut hits a single to left field against the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 31, 2026 in Sacramento, California. The single was Clark’s for major league career hit.
Clark has gotten off to a strong start to his MLB career.
Here’s what people have been saying:
Cody Stavenhagen: “Max Clark’s first MLB home run was 387-foot shot to right field. Quite the start to Clark’s career the past two nights”
Brad Galli: “MAX’S MOMENT: Tigers outfielder Max Clark hit his first MLB home run on Saturday night. The Tigers top prospect is 5-for-9 in his first two big league games.”
@DetroitTigersPR: “Tigers players aged 21 or younger to record 3+ hits in their big league debut: Max Clark (3 hits on July 31, 2026) Kevin McGonigle (4 hits on March 26, 2026) Lou Whitaker (3 hits on Sept. 9, 1977) Johnny Lipon (3 hits on Aug. 16, 1942)”
GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers, during his major league debut, celebrates on second base after hitting a double against the Athletics in the top of the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 31, 2026 in Sacramento, California. The double was his third of the night.
Clark was the 3rd pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Looking At The Tigers Right Now
GettyMax Clark #15 and Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers embrace after Clark hit a two-run home run against the Athletics in the top of the six inning at Sutter Health Park on August 01, 2026 in Sacramento, California.
The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 53-58 record in 111 games.
They will remain on the road to visit the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in Washington.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers will finish their series with the Athletics in California.They are coming off an 8-6 win on Saturday (and are looking to go for the sweep).Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out Heartfelt PostDuring their series with the Athletics, Max Clark made his MLB debut.The 21-year-old sent out a post (via Instagram) […]
Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out Heartfelt Post During Athletics Series