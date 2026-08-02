Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out Heartfelt Post During Athletics Series

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers will finish their series with the Athletics in California.

They are coming off an 8-6 win on Saturday (and are looking to go for the sweep).

Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out Heartfelt Post

During their series with the Athletics, Max Clark made his MLB debut.

The 21-year-old sent out a post (via Instagram) on Saturday that had over 84,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “7.31.26.

childhood dream come true. thankful for everyone along the way. 🧡”

Social Media On Clark

Clark has gotten off to a strong start to his MLB career.

Here’s what people have been saying:

Cody Stavenhagen: “Max Clark’s first MLB home run was 387-foot shot to right field. Quite the start to Clark’s career the past two nights”

Brad Galli: “MAX’S MOMENT: Tigers outfielder Max Clark hit his first MLB home run on Saturday night. The Tigers top prospect is 5-for-9 in his first two big league games.”

@DetroitTigersPR: “Tigers players aged 21 or younger to record 3+ hits in their big league debut: Max Clark (3 hits on July 31, 2026) Kevin McGonigle (4 hits on March 26, 2026) Lou Whitaker (3 hits on Sept. 9, 1977) Johnny Lipon (3 hits on Aug. 16, 1942)”

Clark was the 3rd pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 53-58 record in 111 games.

They will remain on the road to visit the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in Washington.