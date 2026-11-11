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Detroit Tigers Sign 10-Year MLB Pitcher During Offseason

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Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 17: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are signing 10-year MLB veteran reliever Emilio Pagán to a one-year contract, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The deal is worth about $11 million.

Heyman wrote on X: “Tigers signing top reliever Emilio Pagán. About $11M, 1 year , via sources”

Detroit Tigers Sign Top Reliever Emilio Pagán

Cincinnati Reds v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 26: Emilio Pagán #15 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning at Oracle Park on August 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Pagán declined a $10 million player option with the Cincinnati Reds after the 2026 season, allowing him to sign with Detroit.

Via Beisbol FR’s Francys Romero on X:

Sources: Emilio Pagán declined the Cincinnati Reds’ $10 million option for the 2027 season and will become a free agent, with a strong chance of landing a multi-year contract.

Pagán had a notable second half of the season, going 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA, 29 SO in 26.1 IP and 18 SV.

 

Pagán is likely the Tigers’ new closer. Future Hall of Famer Kenley Jensen served as Detroit’s closer in 2026. At the end of the season, the Tigers declined a $12 million club option on Jansen for the 2027 season.

Despite a rough start, Pagán had a strong season, recording a 3.38 ERA with 45 strikeouts, 11 walks and 25 saves over 42 2/3 innings.

Looking at Emilo Pagán’s Career

Wild Card Round - Tampa Bay Rays v Oakland Athletics
GettyOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: Emilio Pagan #15 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after the final out against the Oakland Athletics to win the American League Wild Card Game 5-1 at RingCentral Coliseum on October 02, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners selected Pagán in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina.

Pagán made his MLB debut with Seattle in 2017. He posted a 3,22 ERA over 50 1/3 innings as a roolie.

The Mariners traded Pagán to the Oakland Athletics in Nov. 2017.

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 21: Pitcher Emilio Pagan #54 of the Seattle Mariners gets a new ball after giving up a home run to Shin-Soo Choo #17 of the Texas Rangers in the seventh inning at Safeco Field on September 21, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

After just one season with the Athletics, Pagán was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays as part of a three-team trade with the Texas Rangers.

The Rays also traded Pagán after his first season with the club, dealing him to the San Diego Padres.

Pagán lasted two seasons with the Padres before being traded once again, this time to the Minnesota Twins in a deal involving Taylor Rogers, Brent Rooker and Chris Paddack.

Division Series - Houston Astros v Minnesota Twins - Game Three
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 10: Emilio Pagán #15 of the Minnesota Twins reacts in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros during Game Three of the Division Series at Target Field on October 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Pagán hit the free agent market after two seasons with the Twins. Before the 2024 season, he signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Reds. After the 2025 season, he re-signed with the Reds on a two-year, $20 million contract.

Over his 10 big-league seasons, Pagán has posted a 3.64 ERA with 626 strikeouts, 158 walks and 90 saves in 549 1/3 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Detroit Tigers Sign 10-Year MLB Pitcher During Offseason

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