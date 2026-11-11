Detroit Tigers Sign 10-Year MLB Pitcher During Offseason

The Detroit Tigers are signing 10-year MLB veteran reliever Emilio Pagán to a one-year contract, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The deal is worth about $11 million.
Heyman wrote on X: “Tigers signing top reliever Emilio Pagán. About $11M, 1 year , via sources”
Detroit Tigers Sign Top Reliever Emilio Pagán
Pagán declined a $10 million player option with the Cincinnati Reds after the 2026 season, allowing him to sign with Detroit.
Via Beisbol FR’s Francys Romero on X:
Sources: Emilio Pagán declined the Cincinnati Reds’ $10 million option for the 2027 season and will become a free agent, with a strong chance of landing a multi-year contract.
Pagán had a notable second half of the season, going 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA, 29 SO in 26.1 IP and 18 SV.
Pagán is likely the Tigers’ new closer. Future Hall of Famer Kenley Jensen served as Detroit’s closer in 2026. At the end of the season, the Tigers declined a $12 million club option on Jansen for the 2027 season.
Despite a rough start, Pagán had a strong season, recording a 3.38 ERA with 45 strikeouts, 11 walks and 25 saves over 42 2/3 innings.
Looking at Emilo Pagán’s Career
The Seattle Mariners selected Pagán in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina.
Pagán made his MLB debut with Seattle in 2017. He posted a 3,22 ERA over 50 1/3 innings as a roolie.
The Mariners traded Pagán to the Oakland Athletics in Nov. 2017.
After just one season with the Athletics, Pagán was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays as part of a three-team trade with the Texas Rangers.
The Rays also traded Pagán after his first season with the club, dealing him to the San Diego Padres.
Pagán lasted two seasons with the Padres before being traded once again, this time to the Minnesota Twins in a deal involving Taylor Rogers, Brent Rooker and Chris Paddack.
Pagán hit the free agent market after two seasons with the Twins. Before the 2024 season, he signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Reds. After the 2025 season, he re-signed with the Reds on a two-year, $20 million contract.
Over his 10 big-league seasons, Pagán has posted a 3.64 ERA with 626 strikeouts, 158 walks and 90 saves in 549 1/3 innings.
Detroit Tigers Sign 10-Year MLB Pitcher During Offseason