Tigers Get Tarik Skubal Back, Face Major Trade Deadline Decision

The Detroit Tigers officially welcome back two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to the rotation. The team announced that the left-hander has been activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Cleveland Guardians.

That should serve as an emotional boost for the Tigers, who have dearly missed their ace. In the 35 games that Skubal was sidelined with an elbow injury, the team has gone 11-24. It’s unclear if his return will be enough to salvage what appears to be a lost season.

If Skubal’s return doesn’t change their fortunes, they have a strong trade chip at the deadline. Between him and Casey Mize, the Tigers have three starters they could move before August 3. Both starters are expected to reach free agency after the season.

How Tarik Skubal’s Return Impacts the Tigers Season

The Tigers will not only get Skubal back, but Casey Mize is also set to return during the Guardians season. That impacts not only their season, but also their deadline plans.

Manager A.J. Hinch alluded to the possibility of a six-man rotation when Skubal and Mize came off the injured list to MLB.com’s Jason Beck. The rotation was nearly full strength, so this solution was a means to keep them all on the roster. It also helps to reduce the workload for Skubal, Mize, and Troy Melton after long layoffs.

Barring a miraculous turnaround, the Tigers seem to be sellers at the trade deadline. They enter play on June 13 with a 29-40 record. Getting a starter like Tarik Skubal back is the type of person who can key such a turnaround, so Detroit could wait as long as possible.

However, the Tigers can leverage their ace to get a strong return, especially if he pitches well over the next six weeks. As the type of pitcher who can make or break a team’s postseason hopes, he’ll be in demand. With a strong market, the Tigers could get the type of return necessary to rebuild for 2027.

Tigers Lose Jack Flaherty to Injury

While the Tigers welcome back Skubal, they lose another starter. Right-hander Jack Flaherty has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a peroneal strain. That’s right around where the ankle meets the foot.

Flaherty suffered the injury in his start against the Guardians on June 12. The right-hander slipped on the mound in the first inning, then changed cleats. He was then struck by a comebacker later in the game, which aggravated the problem, leading to his exit.

Hinch said after the game that they’d run tests on the right-hander after the game, which revealed a peroneal strain.

Losing Flaherty means the club will likely deviate from their six-man rotation plan. All intrigue could come down to who takes Flaherty’s next turn. Theoretically, the Tigers can remain in a five-man rotation with Skubal and Mize. They can revisit that idea when Justin Verlander returns from a hip injury.

The longer-term problem could be dealing the right-hander at the deadline. Flaherty will become a free agent after the season. The Tigers will have to decide if he’s worth a qualifying offer before before shopping him at the deadline.