Former Tiger Tarik Skubal’s Fate With Dodgers Likely Sealed

Faced with a difficult decision on pitcher Tarik Skubal, the Detroit Tigers ultimately traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early August in return for a trio of prospects when it became clear he wasn’t going to agree to a new deal in the Motor City.

Acquiring Skubal seemed like a perfect move for the Dodgers, especially after he had captured consecutive American League Cy Young Awards. But after he helped the team win their division and beat the Braves in the NLDS, they were swept by the Brewers in the NLCS.

Skubal is now back on the open market, leaving the door open for a return to Los Angeles while also drawing interest from teams such as the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays.

According to veteran MLB insider Bob Nightengale, however, the kind of contract Skubal is expected to command makes a new deal with the Dodgers unlikely.

Former Detroit Tigers Pitcher Tarik Skubal’s Price Tag Revealed By MLB Insider

Per MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, Skubal has no interest in taking a short-term deal, meaning any team hoping to land the star left-hander will likely have to make a massive financial commitment.

Nightengale confirmed that it would take at least $325 million to get Skubal under contract.

“Skubal and agent Scott Boras is making it clear to teams they have no interest in a short-term deal, and yes, you better come in with an offer exceeding $325 million if you want a seat at the high-stakes table,” Nightengale wrote via USA Today.

As far as the other interested clubs in Skubal, Nightengale wrote:

“The New York Mets are downplaying their chances of signing Skubal to everyone who’ll listen, but their rivals believe that they could be the Los Angeles Dodgers’ stiffest competition for his services. The Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays joining the Mets with scheduled meetings with Skubal before Thanksgiving.”

Skubal’s preference for a long-term deal could ultimately make a return to the Dodgers unlikely. Beat writer Katie Woo recently indicated that the Dodgers have little interest in taking on another major long-term contract, particularly with the possibility of a lockout looming.

“The looming expiration of the collective bargaining agreement and the ensuing financial uncertainty will likely deter the Dodgers from agreeing to any lucrative long-term deals this offseason,” Woo wrote.

She continued:

“According to several team sources, the Dodgers’ interest in a return hinges on Skubal accepting a shorter offer than he’ll likely receive from other bidders,” Woo added. “The Athletic projected Skubal to land a nine-year, $405 million deal, which would top Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s mark of 12 years, $325 million as the highest-paid pitcher in MLB.

“The Dodgers will stray from that type of contract.”

Tarik Skubal Sounded Receptive To A Tigers Return

Not long after being dealt, Skubal sounded like he’d be open to returning to the Tigers at some point.

“I would love to play my whole career in Detroit,” Skubal said during an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast. “I would love to. And hopefully those negotiations pick back up in November once the playoffs are done. And we’ll see where that goes.