Tarik Skubal Trade Chances Take Hit Amid Tigers’ Turnaround

The Detroit Tigers, generally speaking, have been one of the more disappointing teams in the majors this season. And yet, since they play in the weak American League Central division, their 44-52 record entering play on Friday has them sitting just 6.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox right now.

That leaves the Tigers in a tough spot ahead of the trade deadline, particularly when it comes to determining what starting pitcher Tarik Skubal‘s future with the club looks like. For weeks, it seemed like a Skubal trade was inevitable, but with Detroit beginning to right the ship, insider Ken Rosenthal recently revealed that it is quickly becoming more and more likely that he will stay in town.

Tigers’ Winning Ways Could Change Their Stance on Tarik Skubal Trade

Detroit entered the year with big expectations, but it crawled out of the gate and seemed to be down and out by the end of May. Since the start of June, though, the Tigers have posted a 22-14 record, pushing themselves back into the American League wild card race as we turn the page to the second half of the season.

Skubal’s future has hovered over everything that has happened to Detroit this year, and the team’s woes only ratcheted up trade rumors that were already swirling around him after the two sides were unable to agree on a contract extension over the offseason. With Skubal seemingly set to hit the open market after the 2026 season, it seemed like the Tigers were going to have no choice but to trade him.

Instead, the team’s sudden turnaround has put the front office in a bind. It could effectively give up on the season and unload Skubal for what would surely be a massive return, or it could hold onto him and try to salvage the season and their relationship with the two-time Cy Young winner. Anything could happen, but Rosenthal thinks the Tigers may have put themselves into a position where they can’t in good faith move on from Skubal.

“If they sustain this, it becomes more difficult for them to trade Skubal,” Rosenthal admitted on “Fair Territory.”

What Should the Tigers Do with Tarik Skubal?

As crazy as it may sound, the safest option forward for the Tigers probably involves moving Skubal ahead of the trade deadline. Even if they think they can make the playoffs this year, that doesn’t change the fact that there’s a very good chance Skubal leaves for nothing in free agency over the offseason. If the team holds onto him, only to miss the playoffs and then watch him bolt once he hits the open market, it would be in an even more difficult spot moving forward.

If Detroit keeps winning, though, it almost won’t be able to wave the white flag on the season by unloading Skubal. With that in mind, the Tigers’ path forward may ultimately be determined by what they do over the next two-and-a-half weeks before the trade deadline, and that will start on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.