Tarik Skubal Trade Rumors: MLB Executives Weigh In on Important Details

With the Detroit Tigers struggling so much in the month of May, and falling to fourth place in the American League Central, the chatter is getting louder about a potential Tarik Skubal trade.

FanSided.com MLB insider Robert Murray wrote (via X): “With the Tigers losing 14 of 16, [Jon Heyman] said the chances of a Tarik Skubal trade are “rising.” So what could they get in return for the star left-hander?”

Tarik Skubal is still sidelined by an elbow injury to remove loose bodies, but he’s regarded as the top MLB trade candidate, and because of his impending free agency plus the Tigers’ struggles, it’s never made more sense to move on from the back-to-back AL Cy Young winner.

So, what could a potential trade package look like for Skubal? MLB executives recently weighed in.

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MLB Executives Weigh in on Tarik Skubal Trade Rumors

FanSided’s Murray spoke with three MLB executives exclusively on what a potential trade package could look like for Skubal. It’s important to note that Skubal is a trade candidate never seen before in MLB, and it should take 5-6 players to acquire him, as Tarik Skubal would elevate every single pitching staff in the league.

Here’s what one executive told Murray about the idea of trading Skubal and what baggage it holds:

“Skubal is tough though as a two month rental with injury risk because it’s tough for a team to just come up with the close to $12-14 million he will be owed after a trade that isn’t budgeted for. Teams don’t typically have a bunch of extra cash laying around midseason so it takes an ownership group willing to find extra cash. If the Tigers pay down the salary the return could be better.”

That same executive added what a trade package could start with to get the Tigers to budge on a deal:

“It’s so difficult to tell but I think it would start at one top-50 and another top-100 prospect. If it was a top-10 prospect in the game maybe it could be that plus a fringe top-100 guy also (plus probably 1-2 throw-in types. In scouting terms we would say probably two ‘B1’ Grade prospects as a start and then a couple ‘C’ grades also.”

Everyone is thinking the same thing when it comes to the Tarik Skubal rumors. Detroit signed Framber Valdez this offseason. Can they realistically afford Skubal in free agency, and if they aren’t going to compete this season (for now), why not move off Skubal so you have the chance to get something for him before he goes and signs with the Dodgers, Yankees, Mets, or Phillies anyway?

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Tarik Skubal’s Value with Tigers

There’s a very short list of MLB players more valuable to their respective teams than Tarik Skubal is with the Detroit Tigers.

The reigning, defending, 2X AL Cy Young starter is the most dominant pitcher in MLB when he’s on.

Tarik Skubal, before having elbow surgery to remove loose bodies, holds a 2.70 ERA over 43+ innings with 45 strikeouts and a FIP of 2.11, which indicates that the 2.70 ERA should (and likely will be) lower at some point.

As I noted, he’s such a unique trade candidate that it’s hard to speculate on what his value is worth in terms of player comparison, but it’s also important to note that the Tigers made it clear this offseason what THEY think he’s worth with a low-ball arbitration evaluation.