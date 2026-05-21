Toronto Blue Jays Must Consider Reunion Trade With Giants’ $115 Million Cy Young Winner after Jose Berrios News

The Toronto Blue Jays were dealt a tough blow of news on Wednesday when the team announced that Jose Berrios is undergoing Tommy John Surgery, and obviously won’t return this season.

Blue Jays fans, certainly you remember southpaw starter Robbie Ray, who won the 2021 AL Cy Young in his one full season with Toronto. Robbie Ray is in the last year of a five-year, $115 million contract, and it is set to hit the open market again this offseason. Ray is starting to emerge as a top trade candidate in MLB due to the San Francisco Giants‘ struggles this season. Could a reunion be in the future for Robbie Ray and the Blue Jays?

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Unsurprising Signing Of 17-Year MLB Player Before Marlins Game

Blue Jays Must Consider Trade for Robbie Ray

Sporting News’ writer Hunter Cookston detailed three reasons why the Blue Jays should target Robbie Ray, and one of them is due to his career-best season with Toronto:

“Obviously, Ray is probably not going to return to his Cy Young form, but rejoining a familiar organization could help him rediscover another level of confidence. A reunion with the clubhouse could also provide the spark Toronto desperately needs. A Robbie Ray reunion with the Blue Jays simply makes too much sense considering the history between the two sides. Toronto needs help in the rotation, and Ray would provide reliability, veteran leadership, and a proven track record on the mound.”

Robbie Ray would be a rental addition (unless the Blue Jays wanted to re-sign him), but given the fact that the Blue Jays couldn’t retain him after his 2021 Cy Young season, it’s likely they wouldn’t be able to after this season either (if they traded for him).

More MLB on Heavy: Legendary MLB Pitcher Pedro Martinez Shares Honest Message to Struggling Blue Jays

Robbie Ray’s Fit with Blue Jays

Look, whether Blue Jays fans would like to admit it or not, they need some help in the starting rotation. Toronto no longer has the depth it had all throughout last season, and it’s due to the likes of Jose Berrios and Shane Bieber missing extended time with injury.

That’s left the team with really just four capable starters (Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, Patrick Corbin, and Trey Yesavage). Yesavage has made fewer than 10 starts during the regular season in his MLB career, and Patrick Corbin has been an inefficient starter for the last several seasons.

Max Scherzer isn’t able to stay healthy anymore, and with every passing series, the urgency grows for the Blue Jays to make some sort of addition to their starting staff.

Trading for Robbie Ray is obviously just speculation at this point, but expect for reports to surface regarding his trade status soon, and keep an eye on the Blue Jays as a potential landing spot.

More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers Announce Justin Verlander News on Wednesday Before Guardians Series Finale