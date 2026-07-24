Tigers Get Concerning Javier Báez Injury News During Royals Game

Javier Báez took a fastball off his already-compromised right ankle during a Single-A Lakeland rehab game, at the same time the Detroit Tigers were taking on the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park Thursday, injecting yet another dose of anxiety into a comeback that has already dragged on for three months.

The Detroit Tigers shortstop was hit during a check-swing, with the moment described as “not ideal, but he seems okay” in a post accompanied by video of the play, according to Tigers ML Report. An MLB Injury Bot account quickly relayed the same assessment, repeating the description of the pitch catching Báez’s badly sprained right ankle.

Detroit had every reason to feel good heading into Thursday night. Báez was scheduled to play for Lakeland, take Friday off, then advance his rehab assignment to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, according to Tigers beat reporter Jason Beck. Whether Thursday’s HBP alters that carefully mapped-out plan remains an open question, and one Detroit’s medical staff will need to answer fast.

Javier Báez’s Long Road Back From Ankle Injury

Báez has been out since April 28, when he tore into first base on a ground ball against the Atlanta Braves, his cleat caught the dirt and he crumpled in pain. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch called it “a pretty significant ankle sprain” the day after, cautioning that swelling and soreness could stretch the timeline well past the minimum 10 days. Detroit placed Báez on the 10-day injured list April 29.

The recovery proved even slower than Hinch feared. Báez was shut down in late May for further evaluation, including a visit with a specialist, as inflammation lingered. Detroit transferred him to the 60-day injured list June 11. He didn’t begin his Lakeland rehab assignment until July 21, going 1-for-2 with a single and playing five innings at shortstop in his first game back. He reached base twice in his next appearance, including another hit-by-pitch, before Thursday’s second ankle plunk.

What Javier Báez’s Return Means for the Detroit Tigers

No firm activation date has been set, and RotoWire projects Báez won’t be reinstated until around Aug. 28, with more rehab games at Toledo still expected before he rejoins the big league roster. Thursday’s HBP doesn’t appear to have altered that outlook, but any swelling on the same ankle bears watching given how much time Detroit has already lost.

Before the injury, Báez was hitting .256 with two home runs and six RBIs in limited action, providing defensive versatility across shortstop, second base and center field. His absence forced the Tigers to lean harder on Kevin McGonigle and other infield options for three months, and a clean return would restore lineup flexibility Detroit has missed all summer.

The timing matters, too. Detroit is fighting to gain ground in a crowded American League Central race. A healthy, everyday Báez capable of moving between shortstop, second base and center field gives Hinch options he hasn’t had since April.

The Tigers have stayed patient with Báez’s rehab rather than rush him onto a roster chasing a playoff spot. Thursday’s scare complicates that caution without necessarily breaking it. Detroit’s medical staff will now decide whether Saturday’s planned move up the rehab ladder still stays on schedule.