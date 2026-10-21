Tigers Predicted to Land All-Star Slugger in Major Offseason Move

The Detroit Tigers missed the playoffs this past season, despite the team entering the year with high expectations.

Detroit got off to a slow start to the year, and the team wasn’t able to overcome anything, as all sorts of issues took place on the field. The Tigers had a semi fire sale at the trade deadline, adding some pieces for the future.

So, as the team heads into the offseason, the front office has a lot of work to do to fix the roster, both in the starting rotation and offensively in the lineup. Detroit saw a lot of inconsistency from its offense this past season, and this will be an area that the front office will try to target this winter.

The Tigers could look to add either in free agency or via the trade market, with the organization possibly trying to save money as well. Detroit has found success by not spending too heavily over the years, and this could be a pathway that the front office continues to take heading into next year.

Tigers Linked to All-Star

With the Tigers needing more offense, the front office could look to target some outfield help. Detroit could address two problems with one move if this were the case.

MLB analyst Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently linked the Tigers with All-Star Ian Happ, who has spent the last few years with the Chicago Cubs. Happ will be entering free agency, and the Tigers could look to bring him into the mix for next season.

“The Tigers used 10 different starting right fielders in 2026, with Zach McKinstry (49 starts) and Kerry Carpenter (41 starts) the closest thing they had to regular options at the position. Suzuki’s right-handed power bat would be a nice complement to left-handed hitters Riley Greene and Kevin McGonigle, but like the Orioles, rebuilding the starting rotation figures to be their No. 1 priority,” Reuter wrote.

Should Tigers Make This Move?

Given where the Tigers are coming into the offseason, adding a former All-Star like Happ could make sense. Happ wouldn’t cost the team as much as some other free agents, but he could still give them some nice production.

The slugger did see a down year at the plate, hitting .218 with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .738. The veteran has hit at least 20 home runs in five of his past six seasons overall, showing nice power at the plate for his team.

Happ would also help solve some of the defense issues that the Tigers have seen, with him being a four-time Gold Glove winner in left field. Detroit could look to solve multiple problems with this potential signing, and Happ could be a good addition to the clubhouse.

The Tigers have to make some big moves this offseason, and with the team trying to get back to the playoffs next year, Happ could help the case. Happ could be one of the better low-key signings for the Tigers to consider, but he could end up helping them in the long run as well.