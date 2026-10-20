Detroit Tigers Urged to Sign 3 Star Free Agents to Bolster Roster in Big Way

The Detroit Tigers had a brutal 2026 season. After entering the season with high expectations, they finished the campaign with a 76-86 record. With this, they also missed the playoffs.

After a rough season like this, the expectation is that the Tigers will be aggressive this offseason. They need to strengthen their roster if they hope to bounce back during the 2027 season. Thus, they will be a team to keep an eye on in both the trade market and free agency.

Due to this, the Tigers are being urged to sign three star free agents this offseason to bolster their roster.

Detroit Tigers Urged to Sign 3 Star Free Agents

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Tim Kelly urged the Tigers to sign Luis Arraez, David Bednar, and Adrian Morejon in free agency this offseason.

“To some degree, how the Tigers attack the offseason will depend on what they think they have internally. Luis Arraez would be a good fit for Comerica Fifth Third Park, but Detroit may prefer to give Hao-Yu Lee extended runway at second base,” Kelly wrote.

“Elsewhere, Detroit can hope veteran Kyle Finnegan bounces back after posting a 4.30 ERA in 63 games this past season. But think about what this bullpen would look like if the Tigers made a play for Bednar or Adrián Morejón in free agency to anchor an arm barn that also includes Tyler Holton, Drew Anderson and Jacob Waguespack,” Kelly added.

Seeing Arraez, Bednar, and Morejon be named potential targets for the Tigers is understandable. Arraez would give them an elite contact hitter to replace Gleyber Torres if he walks. As for Bednar and Morejon, they are All-Star relievers and would strengthen Detroit’s bullpen in a major way if signed.

Should the Tigers Target Arraez, Bednar, and Morejon?

With the Tigers looking to be contenders next season, it would make a lot of sense for them to target Arraez, Bednar, and Morejon. While landing all three of them together may be unrealistic, that should not stop them from kicking tires on them.

Arraez just had another fantastic season in 2026 and would be a strong pickup for Detroit’s second base spot. In 151 games split between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies, the four-time All-Star recorded six home runs, 64 RBI, and a .310 batting average.

Bednar was once again a very effective closer for the Yankees this season. In 64 games, he had a 7-3 record, a 2.47 ERA, and 35 saves. With numbers like these, he would be a major pickup for Detroit’s closer role if signed.

As for Morejon, he posted a 9-3 record, a 2.83 ERA, and a 2.83 ERA in 76 games for the San Diego Padres this season. The eight-year veteran has been a good reliever for a while now and could thrive in Detroit.