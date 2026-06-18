Tigers Receive Major Trade Package In Tarik Skubal Trade Proposal

As the Detroit Tigers continue climbing out of the lower tier of the American League Central, one of the major uncertainties surrounding the club is the long-term outlook for ace left-hander Tarik Skubal.

Injuries have been a recurring theme in Skubal’s career, highlighted by Tommy John surgery and a later flexor tendon operation. More recently, he addressed an issue in his pitching arm through a NanoScope procedure to remove a loose body, a minimally invasive approach intended to shorten recovery time.

Off the field, the two-time defending American League Cy Young Award winner also drew attention this offseason after an arbitration case against the Tigers. Skubal came out on top, earning a $32 million salary for the 2026 season after the team had initially filed at $19 million.

Skubal officially returned to Detroit’s starting rotation on June 13 against the divisional rival Cleveland Guardians, pitching 4 ⅔ innings, striking out four, and throwing 80 pitches. But as the MLB Trade Deadline inches closer, the main question for the Tigers is whether or not they can get themselves back into the postseason race.

If they can’t, they could be faced with a difficult decision regarding Skubal’s future with the club. And not surprisingly, Skubal has been linked to the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who have every intention of continuing their modern-day baseball dynasty in Hollywood.

Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Is Once Again Linked To The Dodgers

MLB Insider Jeff Passan has put together a considerable trade proposal that sees the Tigers ship Skubal to the Dodgers, and in return, receive RHP Emmet Sheehan, OF Zyhir Hope and SS Aidan West.

Passan wrote:

“Nobody has the combination of pitching and outfield prospect depth of the Dodgers, and that allows Los Angeles to provide a wholly unique package: a good major league starter, a top-50 prospect in Hope and a 19-year-old middle infielder who has scouts in the Arizona Complex League buzzing.”

He continued by talking about how Sheehan would slot into Detroit’s pitching rotation, while Hope could eventually find himself in Detroit’s outfield along with Riley Green and Max Clark.

“Sheehan would immediately slot into the Tigers’ rotation, Hope should be ready to join Riley Greene and Max Clark in Detroit’s outfield next year, and West adds necessary depth to the system,” he said. “There are plenty of other options — Justin Wrobleski or River Ryan or Christian Zazueta as arms, Mike Sirota or Eduardo Quintero or Charles Davalan (but not Josue De Paula) in the outfield — but this version makes the most sense. It’s a wild overpay, but the possibility of three straight rings calls for that.”

So far this season, Skubal is 3-3 with a 2.81 ERA and 49 strikeouts.

Tarik Skubal’s Future With The Tigers Will Be Decided Soon

The Tigers could choose to keep Skubal if they manage to climb back into the postseason race. However, with each series they lose, they sink further back in the standings, and their chances at a third straight postseason trip dwindle.

It won’t be long before Skubal’s future with the franchise is decided.