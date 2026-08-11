Tigers Announce Second Surgery for 6-Year Veteran

The Detroit Tigers have been on quite the run of late, especially since the trade of ace starting pitcher Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thanks to their hot streak, they’re only 3.5 games back of first place in the American League Central Division standings, and within striking distance of a Wild Card playoff berth.

In the meantime, the Tigers remain particularly shorthanded, as multiple players are unavailable due to various ailments.

One such player is pitcher Will Vest, who underwent season-ending surgery late last month to repair a stress fracture. And now, as planned, he’s undergone a second surgical procedure; this time, on his hip.

Detroit Tigers Pitcher Will Vest Goes Under the Knife Again

Vest, who is already guaranteed to miss the remainder of the season, already underwent surgery in late July for a stress fracture, and now he’s gone under the knife again for a hip ailment.

“Tigers RHP Will Vest underwent hip surgery this week in Detroit, the second of two procedures,” wrote Tigers beat writer Evan Woodbery on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He underwent right elbow surgery to repair a stress fracture last month, sidelining him for the remainder of the season.”

Before being sidelined, Vest had successfully completed two saves for the Tigers this season while posting a 6.08 ERA with 27 strikeouts and a 1.43 WHIP. Last season, he had a team-high 23 saves.

In January, the Tigers and Vest avoided salary arbitration when they hammered out a one-year extension worth $3.95 million.

The Houston native originally made his MLB debut in 2021 for the Seattle Mariners, who took him from the Tigers in 2020 in the Rule 5 Draft. After eventually clearing waivers in 2021, Seattle sent him back to Detroit.

Will Vest Expressed Frustration Earlier in the Season

In July prior to his first procedure, Vest expressed frustration at the slow healing process of the injury that would ultimately require surgical intervention.

“I’m trying to do everything I can to get back, but you can only do so much with a bone,” Vest said about his injury. “We’re at the mercy of that, waiting for it to heal. I’m drinking as much milk as I can, hoping and praying it gets better quick.”

“They say this injury is common in young players who aren’t fully developed,” Vest said. “So I guess I’m still a kid, still growing….It’s good that we’re not chasing our tails,” he said. “We know what it is. But at the same time, you never want to be hurt. The good news is we know what it is now. We can rest it and rehab it and see how it responds.”

He continued:

“It’s the worst,” he said. “The first time I went on the IL this year, the first game, you go sit in the dugout before the anthem and you know you’re not playing that day. It hit me hard. You want to be out there. You want to compete. And when you can’t, it’s the worst.

“You kind of go a little crazy. I’m just trying to get through it day by day.”