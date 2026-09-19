Why is the Tigers-White Sox Game Time Changed on Saturday? When Will it Start?

The Chicago White Sox announced a change to Saturday’s start time for their game against the Detroit Tigers, pushing first pitch up five hours from 6:10 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. CT at Rate Field. Storms predicted to roll through Chicago left the club little choice.

Parking lots open at 11:10 a.m. and gates follow at 11:40 a.m. Tickets bought for the original night game, including prepaid parking, Stadium Club and Patio Pass add-ons, carry over to the afternoon slot. No exchange required. Sox Crawl ticket holders get a separate notice from the club. Chicago Sports Network and ESPN Chicago Radio still carry the broadcast.

DETROIT TIGERS — REMAINING 2026 SCHEDULE Date Opponent Time TV Pitcher Opp. Pitcher Fri, Sep 18 @ Chicago White Sox LIVE MLB.tv Sears Sandlin Sat, Sep 19 @ Chicago White Sox 11:10 AM MLB.tv Jobe — Sun, Sep 20 @ Chicago White Sox 11:10 AM MLB.tv Melton Martin Mon, Sep 21 vs Washington Nationals 3:40 PM MLB.tv Anderson Kent Tue, Sep 22 vs Washington Nationals 3:40 PM MLB.tv Montero — Wed, Sep 23 vs Washington Nationals 10:10 AM ESPN Unlimited / MLB.tv Valdez Cavalli Fri, Sep 25 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 3:40 PM MLB.tv Jobe Chandler Sat, Sep 26 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 10:10 AM MLB.tv Melton Bachar Sun, Sep 27 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 12:10 PM MLB.tv Anderson Jones All times Eastern. Schedule reflects games remaining in the 2026 regular season as of September 18, 2026. Pitching matchups subject to change.

White Sox Move Sean Burke’s Start Amid Storm Threat

Showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly before 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, with storms likely to linger through the afternoon and a high near 76. Winds run 10 to 15 mph out of the southeast before shifting south, and the chance of precipitation sits at 90 percent, with three-quarters of an inch to an inch of rain possible during the day.

The system doesn’t quit at sundown. Another 1 to 2 inches could fall Saturday night, with an 80 percent chance of storms returning after 10 p.m. A flood watch covers the area into Saturday afternoon, tied to the risk of flash flooding from heavy rain rates. Moving first pitch to early afternoon gives both teams a real shot at getting nine innings in before the second wave arrives.

Sunday doesn’t clear up much, either. The forecast calls for showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, with a high near 68 and breezy wind gusting as high as 30 mph.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — REMAINING 2026 SCHEDULE Date Opponent Time TV Pitcher Opp. Pitcher Fri, Sep 18 vs Detroit Tigers LIVE MLB.tv Sandlin Sears Sat, Sep 19 vs Detroit Tigers 10:10 AM MLB.tv — Jobe Sun, Sep 20 vs Detroit Tigers 11:10 AM MLB.tv Martin Melton Tue, Sep 22 @ Kansas City Royals 4:40 PM MLB.tv Kay Lynch IV Wed, Sep 23 @ Kansas City Royals 4:40 PM MLB.tv — Lugo Thu, Sep 24 @ Kansas City Royals 11:10 AM MLB.tv Sandlin Dobnak Fri, Sep 25 vs Colorado Rockies 4:40 PM MLB.tv — Sugano Sat, Sep 26 vs Colorado Rockies 4:10 PM MLB.tv Martin Freeland Sun, Sep 27 vs Colorado Rockies 12:10 PM MLB.tv Kay Adams All times Eastern. Schedule reflects games remaining in the 2026 regular season as of September 18, 2026. Pitching matchups subject to change.

Where White Sox, Tigers Stand in Playoff Race

Chicago sits at 78-75, tied with Cleveland atop the American League Central, according to a Reuters report on the division race. The White Sox hold the season-series tiebreaker over Cleveland, which would hand them the division title and a first-round bye as the No. 2 AL seed if the season ended today. Chicago remains alive in the wild-card race as well.

Detroit’s outlook points the other way. The Tigers sit at 72-81, third in the division and six games behind the White Sox and Guardians, according to USA Today’s playoff standings tracker. Detroit is also six games back of the final AL wild-card spot with nine games remaining after Thursday. Multiple outlets list the Tigers’ postseason odds below 1 percent.

Detroit sends right-hander Jackson Jobe to the mound Saturday. Jobe carries a 2-2 record, a 3.89 ERA and 34 strikeouts across 34 2/3 innings, according to MLB.com’s official probable pitchers. Chicago counters with Sean Burke, who owns a 9-7 mark, a 3.47 ERA and 173 strikeouts on the season. Both matchups were set before the time change and remain subject to shift depending on how the club manages the earlier start.

Sunday’s series finale stays on its original clock, at least so far, with first pitch at 1:10 p.m. CT. Troy Melton takes the ball for Detroit against Davis Martin for Chicago to close out the four-game series at Rate Field.