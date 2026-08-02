Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision Before Athletics Game

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers will look to sweep the Athletics in California.

They most recently won by a score of 8-6 on Saturday night.

Gleyber Torres (who batted 2nd) finished with two hits, including one home run and two RBIs.

Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Tigers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Tigers 8/2 G. Torres 2B D. Dingler DH K. McGonigle SS E. Valencia C S. Torkelson 1B H. Lee 3B M. Clark CF B. Malgeri LF Z. McKinstry RF K. Montero SP”

Torres has been moved up to the leadoff spot on Sunday.

He comes into the day batting .266 with 53 hits, six home runs, 25 RBIs and 31 runs in 54 games.

The 29-year-old is in the middle of his second season with Detroit.

Before the Tigers, Torres had spent the first seven years of his career with the New York Yankees.

He made two All-Star Games with New York (and one with Detroit).

In 2024, Torres helped lead the Yankees to the World Series.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying:

@JAMESONWILL1AMS: “Why is gleyber in the lineup trade him”

@7achmartin: “it’s actually insane to me that you didn’t get one mlb ready starter in return for skubal”

@Funny_dogsp: “Torres probably getting traded mid game lol”

@LeylandsLung: “I guess Torres will have to be pulled from the game when he’s traded today.”

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 53-58 record in 111 games.

They will get the day off Monday before visiting the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in Washington.